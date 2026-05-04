Dr. Tracy Latz Reframes Burnout in High-Achieving Women

Dr. Tracy Latz

Integrative psychiatrist shares new framework for burnout, shifting focus from resilience to biology, identity, and sustainable performance.

Burnout is often a biological response to prolonged overperformance, not a failure of resilience” — Dr. Tracy Latz

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tracy Latz , MD, MS, an integrative psychiatrist, speaker, and mental fitness expert with more than 35 years of clinical experience, is expanding her national presence with a growing body of work that challenges how burnout is understood among high-achieving women.Dr. Latz is known for bridging neuroscience, psychology, and holistic approaches to help individuals and organizations better understand the underlying drivers of stress, burnout, and long-term performance. Her work focuses on women who are often externally successful but internally strained, offering a more advanced framework that moves beyond traditional conversations around resilience and time management.“Burnout is often treated as if it’s a personal failure or a lack of resilience,” said Dr. Latz. “In many cases, it’s a predictable biological response to prolonged overperformance. High-achieving women are already operating at a level that isn’t always visible, and the current model doesn’t fully account for that.”Her perspective is shaped by decades of clinical experience as well as her own life. Dr. Latz has built a high-level medical career while raising three children and navigating significant personal challenges, including serious health issues and a difficult divorce. At various points, she balanced private practice with institutional roles, including work within a state psychiatric hospital during one of the most demanding periods in recent healthcare.Over time, these experiences led her to expand beyond traditional psychiatric models. In addition to her medical training at Wake Forest University and graduate studies in cell biology and immunology at Georgetown University, she has pursued advanced work in mind-body medicine, epigenetics, and integrative approaches that examine how stress and performance are experienced in the body.Dr. Latz is also a co-founder of Shift Your Life , LLC, where she has developed programs, trainings, and consulting frameworks that support both individuals and organizations in addressing burnout at a deeper level. Her work focuses on helping people shift limiting internal patterns, reduce chronic stress, and operate at a high level without sacrificing well-being.Her impact extends into national speaking engagements and educational initiatives. She has presented at multiple academic and professional conferences, including the National APCA Conference, where she addressed mental health, stress management, and suicide prevention. In response to growing concerns around post-pandemic mental health, she created a 96-page digital guide and a companion app designed to provide accessible tools for emotional regulation and stress reduction.Dr. Latz continues to build momentum through several upcoming initiatives. She is scheduled to appear as a VIP at SpeakFest in Savannah, Georgia, and will lead an 18-hour intensive training in North Carolina based on her best-selling book, Bye-Bye Self-Sabotage: Drop Your Baggage, Love Your Life, co-authored with Marion Ross, PhD. She has also submitted her fifth academic article for peer-reviewed publication and is currently developing her seventh book, Sustainable Power: Why High-Achieving Women Burn Out and How to Succeed Without Losing Yourself, expected to be released in late 2026 alongside a companion app.Her work continues to emphasize that burnout is not simply about doing too much, but about how individuals are operating within systems that reward unsustainable patterns over time. Rather than encouraging people to scale back their ambition, Dr. Latz focuses on helping them sustain it in a way that aligns with both their biology and long-term well-being.Support for speakers and experts working at the intersection of mental health, performance, and leadership is often facilitated through Ni' Nava & Associates, which represents thought leaders across academic, corporate, and conference platforms.

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