Benefits for Volunteer Firefighters Affected by 9/11

Governor Kathy Hochul today invited volunteer firefighters and families of volunteer firefighters to attend a free event on Long Island designed to ensure they receive every benefit they may be entitled to if they responded to the World Trade Center following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

“Volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line to serve others are among the most inspiring members of our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “We are deeply grateful for their service and dedicated to seeing that their needs are met, should they require treatment or assistance recovering from injuries and illness linked to their service at the World Trade Center site.”

Workers’ Compensation Board Chair Freida D. Foster said, “The Board takes great pride in providing the guidance and support that turn our mission into action by ensuring the proper delivery of benefits to those rightfully entitled to them. Consistent with our core values, we are committed to showing what good government can do for our fellow New Yorkers, by making sure assistance and resources are available when they need it most."

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “When the Twin Towers crumbled before our eyes 25-years ago, our heroic volunteer firefighters answered the call at World Trade Center sites in the immediate aftermath and, in the months and years that followed. In service to our country, these men and women put their lives and health on the line, and if they became injured or ill as a result deserve and should receive workers compensation benefits to provide some relief. Today’s event with Governor Hochul serves as a reminder that we will not forget their sacrifices, nor the sacrifices their families made in service to our country on those harrowing days.”

Any volunteer firefighter who was directed by their department to respond at the World Trade Center sites and was injured or became ill as a result may be eligible for workers’ compensation benefits from New York State and/or federal benefits through the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund and the World Trade Center Health Program. Representatives from those three entities will be in person on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Islip Fire House (309 Union Boulevard, West Islip, NY) to present information that can be critical in making sure benefits will be there if and when they are needed.

Volunteer firefighters are encouraged to:

Long Island Firefighters Legislative Committee Chair Bill Theis said, “Long Island’s firefighters answered the call on 9/11 and in the difficult days that followed, and many are still living with the consequences of that service. We’re appreciative of Governor Hochul for making sure they and their families have direct access to the benefits and support they’ve earned, and for standing with our fire service community every step of the way.”

Anyone who cannot attend or would like more information about 9/11-related assistance programs can visit the following websites:

https://www.ny.gov/programs/911-assistance-programs

https://www.wcb.ny.gov/WTC/wtc-assistance-programs.jsp