Governor Hochul Announces 11 Transformational Projects on Long Island as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs 

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 11 transformational projects for Long Island as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward.

Seven projects were announced for the Village of Hempstead, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award and four projects were announced for the Village of Farmingdale, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Main streets and downtowns across our state serve as a hub for businesses to thrive and residents and visitors to come together in community, especially on Long Island,” Governor Hochul said. “These funds will allow Hempstead and Farmingdale to transform their downtowns in a way that is best suited to the needs of the community and region and enriches their culture."

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

The Village of Hempstead

Hempstead’s Main Street is the social, retail and civic heart of the community, serving as a key destination for the Village, Town and County. Its strategic location offers walkable access to essential transit services, commercial corridors and cultural institutions, including restaurants, and the Nassau County African American Museum. Signature buildings with distinctive facades line the street, adding to its character and enhancing its unique visual identity. With a vibrant mix of arts, culture and retail, Hempstead seeks to transform its Main Street into a thriving hub of activity, community and commerce. Specific community goals include creating a broad mix of housing opportunities, increasing business and service offerings, enhancing cultural arts and fostering recreation and entertainment.

The 7 Hempstead DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Implement an Innovation Hub at 150 Bedell Street ($475,000): Transform an unimproved commercial space within the new Estella Housing mixed-use development into a state-of-the-art training hub, providing the community a resource to upgrade their professional skillset.

Transform an unimproved commercial space within the new Estella Housing mixed-use development into a state-of-the-art training hub, providing the community a resource to upgrade their professional skillset. Construct Infill Mixed-Use Development at 257 Main Street ($1,900,000): Construct a new mixed-use infill housing development on an underutilized lot, creating multi-family housing and retail space in the northern portion of downtown Hempstead.

Construct a new mixed-use infill housing development on an underutilized lot, creating multi-family housing and retail space in the northern portion of downtown Hempstead. Establish Small Project Grant Program to Support Capital Improvements ($600,000): Create a grant fund to assist small businesses and property owners to bolster interior and exterior renovations throughout the downtown area.

Create a grant fund to assist small businesses and property owners to bolster interior and exterior renovations throughout the downtown area. Install a Pedestrian Plaza at Helen Keller Way ($1,100,000): Revamp the Helen Keller Way intersection between Cooper Square and Denton Green Park by creating a protected area for pedestrians, providing a space for community programming and other recreational activities.

Revamp the Helen Keller Way intersection between Cooper Square and Denton Green Park by creating a protected area for pedestrians, providing a space for community programming and other recreational activities. Build Transit-Oriented Development and Greenway at Block 39 ($880,000): Transform several underutilized lots adjacent to the existing LIRR Station to create multi-family housing, as well as ground-floor retail and a green corridor.

Transform several underutilized lots adjacent to the existing LIRR Station to create multi-family housing, as well as ground-floor retail and a green corridor. Develop a Workforce Center in Hempstead Bank Building at 54 Main Street ($1,250,000): Renovate the existing Hempstead Bank Building into a vibrant office space and workforce development center while providing building facade and sidewalk improvements.

Renovate the existing Hempstead Bank Building into a vibrant office space and workforce development center while providing building facade and sidewalk improvements. Implement Main Street Streetscape and Pedestrian Improvements ($3,495,000): Address critical pedestrian and traffic safety improvements along Fulton Street between Main and Washington Streets while also enhancing the pedestrian experience with new and upgraded amenities such as improved lighting, seating, and planters.

The Village of Farmingdale

The Village of Farmingdale’s downtown is a compact area mixed with small parcels and dense building coverage, mixed land uses and charming architecture. It is situated among some of the most popular tourist destinations in New York State. Due to the Village’s characteristics, Farmingdale is focusing on projects that will yield dramatic and positive effects, thereby advancing an active downtown with a strong sense of place. The Village seeks to attract new businesses, encourage a diverse population, improve downtown living and quality of life and enhance the pedestrian walkability and cyclability of the downtown.

The 4 Farmingdale NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Upgrade Streetscapes, Signage, and Village Green ($729,000): Address critical pedestrian and aesthetic needs throughout the downtown to enhance safety, connectivity, and the overall sense of place in the downtown area.

Address critical pedestrian and aesthetic needs throughout the downtown to enhance safety, connectivity, and the overall sense of place in the downtown area. Construct New Performing Arts Center in Downtown Farmingdale ($3,000,000): Construct a performing arts center on a municipal parking lot near Main Street to provide a year-round venue for cultural and educational events.

Construct a performing arts center on a municipal parking lot near Main Street to provide a year-round venue for cultural and educational events. Improve Pedestrian Safety on Fulton Street ($564,000): Implement pedestrian safety and traffic calming improvements along Fulton Street at the intersections of Main Street and Staples Street, which serve as key gateways to the downtown business district.

Implement pedestrian safety and traffic calming improvements along Fulton Street at the intersections of Main Street and Staples Street, which serve as key gateways to the downtown business district. Implement a Small Project Fund in Downtown Farmingdale ($207,000): Establish a Small Project Fund to assist property and business owners with improvements that enhance the appearance and functionality of the downtown.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified, including the Villages of Hempstead and Farmingdale.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing – more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art – such as murals and sculptures – and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Long Island’s downtowns are vital hubs of economic activity and community life, and these latest investments will help them continue to grow and thrive. Through the DRI and NY Forward, we are supporting projects that strengthen local economies, expand housing opportunities and create vibrant, accessible public spaces. Each project reflects the unique character of its community while advancing smart, sustainable growth across the region. We are proud to partner with these incredible Long Island communities as they bring their bold visions for revitalization to life.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward are helping Long Island communities turn locally driven plans into projects that create housing, support small businesses, strengthen workforce development and make downtowns more vibrant and accessible. These investments in Hempstead and Farmingdale will advance walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods, improve public spaces and support the kind of long-term economic growth that benefits residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Empire State Development Board Chair Kevin Law said, “Long Island’s downtowns are among our region’s greatest assets, and these projects reflect the power of targeted state investment to support local priorities and unlock new opportunities. From new housing and retail space in Hempstead to cultural amenities and pedestrian improvements in Farmingdale, these awards will help create more connected, active and economically resilient communities across Long Island.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, HCR is helping communities across Long Island transform their downtowns into stronger economic and residential centers. In Hempstead and Farmingdale, these investments will create new housing opportunities, support small businesses, strengthen workforce development and enhance vibrant public spaces that bring residents and visitors together. By tying these projects to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization and housing growth go hand in hand, helping communities expand affordability, attract new investment and build more resilient futures. Together, these projects are creating dynamic, walkable downtowns where people can live, work and thrive for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “On behalf of the residents and businesses of the Village of Hempstead, we extend our sincere gratitude to governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and commitment in awarding $10 million toward our Downtown Revitalization Initiative. This transformative investment is both greatly appreciated and deeply needed as we continue the important work of enhancing the image, economic vitality, and overall quality of life within the largest village in New York. Governor Hochul’s support represents a major step forward in helping us reimagine and strengthen our downtown corridor, creating a more vibrant, welcoming, and prosperous future for generations to come.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said “Governor Hochul’s announcement about funding for transformational projects on Long Island is a real game-changer. This is another step for the Village of Hempstead in our continued work towards revitalization. This is an investment not only in our infrastructure and economic development, but, more importantly, in the great people of our Village. I am so grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership and our state partners for their aid in ensuring Hempstead continues its path toward a brighter future through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”

Village of Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said “As a Downtown that has gone through incredible revitalization, Farmingdale Village is always very appreciative and enthusiastic to work with New York State on these Programs & Grants. The improvements from being part of the $4.5 Million NY Forward Award; are well recognized! And we utilize all these opportunities to continue to improve our Village and make it a better place for our residents and visitors. And the evidence is everywhere, certainly a boost to our local businesses and especially since Farmingdale Village was voted Best Downtown 11 out of the last 12 years in the Four Leaf Best of LI contest. We thank NYS and Governor Kathy Hochul!”

Nassau County Legislator Olena Nicks said “I am beyond thrilled for the seven projects selected for the Village of Hempstead. This is a monumental moment for our downtown and for the hard-working families and small businesses who have made the Village the wonderful place it is. Hempstead has long deserved this level of investment and Governor Hochul‘s commitment to transforming Long Island from the ground up is exactly the kind of action that changes lives.”

Nassau County Legislator Scott Davis said, “Lasting, sustainable revitalization is built from the ground up to reflect a community's vision for a brighter and more prosperous future for all. As a Hempstead Village native myself, I am thrilled to see how my hometown continues to embrace these endeavors, and I am deeply appreciative to Governor Hochul and New York State for providing the resources that will help propel this important work.”

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline said, “The LIREDC is proud to support projects that reflect the vision, character and needs of Long Island communities. These investments in Hempstead and Farmingdale will help strengthen downtown corridors, expand housing and business opportunities, enhance public spaces and support the cultural and economic activity that makes our region thrive. We are excited to see these locally driven projects take shape and help create more dynamic, welcoming downtowns across the region.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.