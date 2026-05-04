Four Infrastructure Improvement Projects Underway on Thruway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $78 million total investment in four infrastructure improvement projects on the Thruway are underway in the Capital Region, Central New York, and the Finger Lakes Region. The projects include pavement repairs and safety upgrades on several busy sections of I-90 and I-87 which thousands of motorists use every day.

“The Thruway system is a vital gateway for commuters, tourism and commercial traffic traveling through New York State and beyond,” Governor Hochul said. “Making essential upgrades to our roads and bridges modernizes our transportation system, improves travel for motorists and keeps New York’s economy thriving.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is making historic investments in infrastructure projects that will enhance safety and reliability for millions of motorists who travel on the Thruway every day. Motorists on the Thruway pay some of the lowest tolls in the nation, and that toll revenue goes directly towards projects that maintain the Thruway as one of the safest, affordable and reliable superhighways in the country.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Poor roads, potholes and road-related repairs to your car can cost working families hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, that many simply do not have as they navigate the worst affordability crisis since 2008. Infrastructure improvements like this save families and motorists money while ensuring our roads are safe for everyone to use. Thank you to the Thruway workers who will be out on our roads every day making these improvements happen."

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Investing in pavement rehabilitation projects ensures that the New York State Thruway remains safe for all users. Roads and infrastructure that are maintained and strengthened help encourage statewide commerce and travel. I commend Governor Hochul for these investments, which will improve the overall travel experience for millions of motorists.”

Assemblymember John T McDonald III, RPh said, “Investment in our infrastructure is an ongoing effort, and I am pleased to see the continued investments in the Capital Region. The legislature has partnered with Gov Hochul to enhance funding to improve the conditions and safety of our major transportation routes throughout our state as we live in our increasingly mobile society. I look forward to working with the Governor in delivering even more funds in the soon to be approved state budget and a reminder to all while traveling especially during the construction areas - slow down and be mindful of our hard-working construction workers who are making our roads better.”

Capital Region Projects

Two projects underway in the Capital Region covering 77 lane miles of the Thruway represent a $34.7 million investment in this region. The Thruway Authority has invested $162 million in capital projects in the Capital Region since 2024.

I-90 in Albany County

A $15.8 million pavement improvement project on I-90 between milepost 148.2 and milepost 154.3 in Albany County is underway. The project includes the repavement of 36.6 total lane miles on I-90, which is located between exit 24 (Albany - Montreal - I-90 East - I-87 North) and just west of exit 25 (Schenectady - I-890 - NY Routes 7 & 146). Approximately 125,000 vehicles travel this section of I-90 in both directions every day, and is one of the busiest commuter corridors in and out of Albany.

The project includes full and partial depth repairs, where crews will remove and replace the most deteriorated portions of roadway, down to its subbase. The repairs will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity.

Additional work includes the replacement of overhead sign structures, mill and inlay to the Guilderland Service Area fuel service area, installation of new guiderail, new reflective line striping, installation of milled-in audible roadway delineators (MIARDs), also known as rumble strips, on the shoulders, as well as drainage improvements.

Callanan Industries, Inc. of Albany, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

I-87 in Ulster County

An $18.9 million pavement improvement project on I-87 between milepost 76.5 and milepost 86.6 in Ulster County is underway. The project includes the paving of 40.4 total lane miles on I-87, which is located between exit 18 (New Paltz - Poughkeepsie - NY Route 299) and exit 19 (Kingston - NY Route 28 – Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge). Approximately 42,000 motorists travel on this section of I-87 in both directions every day.

The project includes full and partial depth pavement repairs, mill and inlay, replacing the bridge joints at milepost 84.14 and milepost 84.54, replacing the exit 18 interchange sign, installing new guiderail, new reflective line striping, installing milled-in audible roadway delineators on the shoulders, and culvert work.

Callanan Industries, Inc. of Albany, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

Central New York and Finger Lakes Projects

Two projects covering more than 106 total lane miles of the Thruway are underway in the Central New York and Finger Lakes regions and representing a $43.2 million investment in these regions. Since 2024, the Thruway Authority has invested $207 million in Capital Projects in Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

I-90 in Madison County

A $13.3 million pavement improvement project on I-90 between milepost 261.7 and milepost 268.0 began this spring. The section is located between exit 34 (Canastota - Oneida - Chittenango - NY Route 13) and exit 34A (Syracuse - Chittenango - Oswego - I-481) and includes 28 total lane miles. More than 39,000 motorists travel on this section of I-90 every day.

The project includes full and partial depth repairs and mill and inlay, including the Chittenango Service Area fuel service area. Full-depth pavement repairs include the removal and replacement of the most deteriorated portions of the roadway, down to its subbase. Approximately 80 percent of the Thruway’s concrete subbase is from the 1950s and original to the Thruway system. The repairs will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity and enhance long term durability.

Additionally, vertical clearance improvements will be made at overpasses located at mileposts 263.03, 265.99 and 267.89. The existing asphalt overlay on the pavement of I-90 under the overpasses will be removed and replaced with a thinner overlay, which provides additional vertical clearance below the overpasses.

Safety improvements include new guiderail, new reflective line striping, installing milled-in audible roadway delineators on the shoulders, culvert work and drainage improvements.

Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, Jamesville, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

I-90 in Ontario County

A $29.9 million pavement improvement project on I-90 between milepost 327.5 and milepost 347.1 in Ontario County began this spring. The section is located between exit 42 (Geneva - Lyons - NY Route 14) and exit 44 (Canandaigua - Victor - NY Route 332) and includes 78.4 total lane miles. More than 87,000 motorists travel on this section of I-90 every day.

The project includes asphalt repairs, milling and paving, and safety improvements such as new guiderail, new reflective line striping and installing milled-in audible roadway delineators on the shoulders.

Rifenburg Construction, Inc of Troy, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

Motorists may encounter lane closures on the Thruway in these areas during construction.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Motorists should be aware of an increase in points for violations of speeding in a construction zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. More information on the program can be found here.

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2026 budget also invests a total of more than $600 million in capital contracts scheduled to be awarded in 2026, an increase of more than $133.5 million from the 2025 budget projected totals, and one of the largest single-year investments in Thruway history. The 2026 budget includes a historic $2.8 billion Capital Plan for 2026-30. The five-year plan will fund the replacement or preservation of 150 of the Thruway’s 819 bridges — about 18 percent — and the resurfacing of more than 1,500 of its 2,800 lane miles of highway, or roughly 60 percent.

About the Thruway System

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2024, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.22 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, one of the lowest recorded rates on the Thruway system since fatality rates were documented in 1954. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide traffic fatality rate for 2024 of 1.20 and the latest New York State traffic fatality rate from 2023 of 0.93.