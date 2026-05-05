NovaVision Offers Security Guidelines to Combat Supply Chain Security Flaws

NovaVision Relying on plain packaging to avoid attention may make your supply chain an easy target for a sophisticated theft.

Relying on plain packaging to avoid attention may make the supply chain an easy target for sophisticated theft.

BOWLING GREEN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain experts recognize a variety of threats, including tampering, counterfeiting, and theft. A recent Fortune article cited the American Transportation Research Institute data that showed “cargo theft costs the industry as much as $6.6 billion a year, or more than $18 million every day.”

Awareness of threats is key, and suppliers must take a layered approach to mitigate these risks. Certain fallacies can create a blind spot for sophisticated thieves to take advantage of security gaps.

The Bomber Fallacy of Cargo Security

During World War II, the military looked at returning bombers covered in bullet holes and decided to add armor to those exact spots. A mathematician named Abraham Wald stopped them. He pointed out they were looking at the data backward: the bullet holes showed where a plane could take damage and survive. The planes that got hit in the engines never came back.

The same logical trap exists in logistics. When a manager sees a broken security seal, they often think, "The seal is the problem; it attracted the thief." But the tampered seal is just the bullet hole. It proves your system successfully detected the breach.

The real danger is the "missing plane," the boxes sealed with standard clear tape that are sliced, emptied, and perfectly resealed without a trace.

Evidence is Your Primary Defense

A common misconception is that a security product's only job is to be an unbreakable lock. While physical strength matters, the primary goal of tamper-evident technology is detection.

Common thieves might not be deterred by much; they smash and grab. The sophisticated thieves who are responsible for massive, coordinated logistics losses rely on deception. They want to open, take, and reseal a package so the crime isn't discovered for weeks.

• Clear Packing Tape vs. Red Tamper-Evident Tape: Standard tape helps a sophisticated thief hide. High-visibility security tape can make a clean "reseal" virtually impossible and permanently delaminates and reveals a high-contrast "VOID" or "OPENED" messages.

• Bolt Seals vs. Barrier Seals: An ISO 17712 bolt seal provides excellent resistance and a unique serial number for standard transit. However, for extremely high-value cargo, a heavy-duty barrier seal secures the locking rods of a container together, providing physical deterrence and visual proof of integrity.

Don't Rely on Thieves "Window Shopping"

Organized criminals do not guess what is inside a box based on the tape. They use compromised digital manifests, shipping labels, and insider information to know exactly what they are targeting before they strike.

Since they already know the value of your cargo, your only defense is to harden the target. You must make your shipments the most difficult, high-evidence targets in the supply chain. NovaVision provides the professional-grade tamper evidence required to expose breaches immediately and protect your bottom line.

NovaVision, LLC is a leader in innovative security and durability labeling solutions. We believe in protecting your brand through end-to-end durability, security, and authenticity solutions. Our journey began with a commitment to product authentication and supply chain integrity, and it has evolved into a comprehensive suite of anti-counterfeiting and authenticity technologies.

Source: https://fortune.com/2026/03/30/cargo-theft-cost-us-trucking-industry-logistics-supply-chain-risks/



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