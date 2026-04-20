NovaVision Names Kelly Hall Chief Executive Officer

Kelly Hall promoted to CEO of NovaVision, LLC NovaVision produces many security seals and labeling solutions, including holograms like this one.

NovaVision promotes Kelly Hall to CEO, citing her leadership, industry expertise, and vision to drive growth, integration, and customer-focused innovation.

NovaVision has a strong foundation and an even stronger future... I am excited to build on our momentum with a talented team committed to innovation and growth.” — Kelly Hall, CEO of NovaVision

BOWLING GREEN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaVision, LLC, a leading manufacturer of security seals and labeling solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Kelly Hall to Chief Executive Officer.

Hall brings decades of leadership experience in label, packaging, and graphics manufacturing. A published author and advocate for high-performing, balanced workplace cultures, she most recently served as Interim CEO and a member of NovaVision’s board.

Hall leads the integration of four acquisitions and five locations into a unified, collaborative organization. By leveraging the company's diverse talent and collective capabilities, she drives a customer-centric culture that delivers mutually beneficial outcomes for both internal teams and external partners.

“NovaVision has a strong foundation and an even stronger future,” said Hall. “Our focus is on delivering smart, reliable security and label solutions that protect and enhance our partners’ products, brands, and customers. I am excited to build on our momentum with a talented team committed to innovation and growth.”

Nic Meiring, Principal at Incline Equity Partners, praised Hall’s appointment: “Kelly brings an attitude of excellence. She has a clear vision, deep industry expertise, and a leadership style that inspires results. We’re confident she will continue to accelerate the company’s growth and impact.”

Under Hall’s leadership, NovaVision will continue to expand its capabilities and strengthen its position as a trusted partner in product security and brand protection.

About NovaVision, LLC

Based in Bowling Green, Ohio, NovaVision manufactures and distributes hologram labels, security labels, tamper-evident tapes, and mechanical seals. Founded in 1994, NovaVision has grown to become the premier supplier of consumable security products through investments in vertical integration, superior customer service, and R&D capabilities.

About Incline Equity Partners

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution, software & technology and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

For inquiries, contact:

sales@novavisioninc.com

NovaVision, LLC

524 E. Woodland Circle, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Phone: 419-354-1427



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