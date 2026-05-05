Economic Impact Catalyst Launches Catalyzer as Purpose-Built Platform for America’s SBDC Network

Mississippi SBDC Deployment Live Statewide; Indiana SBDC Pilot Just Announced as Platform Expands Reach Across the National Small Business Development Network

We built Catalyzer alongside SBDC leaders who told us what they actually needed. Mississippi and Indiana represent the networks that are raising the bar for what modern SBDC operations can look like.” — David Ponraj

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation celebrates National Small Business Week and Economic Development Week, Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC), the technology company behind the Startup Space platform trusted by more than 200 communities supporting over 1 Million small businesses nationwide, today announced the formal launch of Catalyzer as a dedicated solution platform for Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). The announcement is accompanied by confirmation of an active, statewide deployment with the Mississippi SBDC and a newly announced pilot partnership with the Indiana SBDC, signaling the platform’s accelerating adoption across the national SBDC network.

Catalyzer is a CRM and program management platform built from the ground up for the unique operational realities of SBDCs. Replacing disconnected spreadsheets and outdated legacy tools, Catalyzer delivers a unified hub for client intake, technical assistance session tracking, milestone management, cohort program delivery, impact surveys, and funder-ready compliance reporting, including full support for State and Local programs, SSBCI 2.0, SBOP and Build 2 Scale reporting requirements.

The Mississippi SBDC, housed at the University of Mississippi and operating centers throughout the state, has been working with EIC to streamline the delivery and documentation of its support programs, including SSBCI-funded initiatives. The platform’s statewide deployment enables Mississippi’s network of advisors and business consultants to track client journeys, log technical assistance hours, and generate compliance-ready reports all from a single, integrated system.

Indiana SBDC Pilot Signals National Momentum

EIC also announced today a pilot partnership with the Indiana SBDC, one of the country’s most active state SBDC networks. The pilot will introduce Catalyzer’s full suite of capabilities to Indiana’s advisor network, with a focus on streamlining client data management, improving program reporting, and enabling data-driven decision-making across the state’s regional centers.

Designed for the Way SBDCs Actually Work

SBDCs face a distinctive set of operational challenges: federated structures with multiple regional centers, federal and state funder reporting requirements, high client volumes with limited administrative staff, and growing mandates to demonstrate measurable economic impact. Catalyzer was designed specifically to address these challenges.

"SBDCs are the connective tissue of America's small business support system, and they deserve technology built specifically for the work they do, not retrofitted from generic CRMs. We built Catalyzer alongside SBDC leaders who told us what they actually needed: one place to manage client journeys, log technical assistance, run cohorts, and produce funder-ready reports without stitching together five different tools. Mississippi and Indiana represent the kind of forward-thinking state networks that are raising the bar for what modern SBDC operations can look like, and we're proud to be building this future with them."

— David Ponraj, CEO, Economic Impact Catalyst

Key Platform Capabilities

Client CRM & Intake Management: Streamline client onboarding with customizable intake forms, automated CRM record creation, and unlimited data capture across client and business profiles.

Technical Assistance Session Tracking: Log mentorship and advising hours, connect clients with subject-matter experts, and build a complete picture of every client’s support journey.

Cohort & Program Management: Run structured multi-week cohort programs, set custom milestones, track individual participant progress, and report graduation outcomes at scale.

Compliance-Ready Reporting & Analytics: Generate funder-ready reports aligned with SSBCI, Build 2 Scale, and other federal and state program guidelines — with exportable data and clear visualizations.

Impact Surveys: Measure and report real-world economic outcomes, including revenue growth, jobs created, and capital infusion, with automated survey delivery and visual dashboards.

SBA Nexus Integration: Directly transmit 641 and 888 files for each reporting period directly to SBA’s Nexus portal, with full issue resolution and test export workflows.

Availability

Catalyzer is available now for SBDCs and economic development organizations nationwide. A free tier is available with no credit card required. Organizations seeking a personalized walkthrough can request a demo at catalyzerapp.com/sbdc.

About Economic Impact Catalyst

Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC) builds AI-powered technology platforms that help economic development organizations, accelerators, SBDCs, and government agencies manage and scale their support programs. EIC’s software is trusted by more than 200 communities across the United States, supporting over 25,000 small businesses. Catalyzer is the company’s purpose-built solution for the SBDC market. Learn more at economicimpactcatalyst.com.

About Catalyzer

Catalyzer is a CRM and program management platform purpose-built for Small Business Development Centers and economic support organizations. From client intake and session logging to cohort management and federal reporting compliance, Catalyzer gives SBDC teams everything they need to serve more businesses, demonstrate impact, and fulfill funder requirements—all in one place. Learn more at catalyzerapp.com.

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