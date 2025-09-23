David Ponraj Named as New International Economic Development Council Board Member

David Ponraj, CEO of Economic Impact Catalyst

David Ponraj, CEO of Economic Impact Catalyst, appointed to IEDC Board of Directors for 2-year term starting Jan 2026, bringing entrepreneurship expertise

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic Impact Catalyst and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) are proud to announce that David Ponraj, CEO of Economic Impact Catalyst, has been appointed to the IEDC Board of Directors for a two-year term, starting on January 1, 2026. The nomination was approved at IEDC’s 2025 Annual Conference in Detroit, Michigan.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Ponraj to IEDC’s 2026 Board of Directors. David’s experience and commitment to the economic development profession have prepared him well for this new leadership role,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle. “We look forward to David’s leadership in helping shape the future of IEDC, the profession and the economic well-being of communities across the world.”

“I am honored to join the International Economic Development Council Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment for our profession," said David Ponraj. Economic development is evolving, and we have an opportunity to reimagine what’s possible, fueling innovation, entrepreneurship, and shared prosperity in communities around the world.”

David Ponraj is an entrepreneur, strategist, and advocate for entrepreneurship as a pathway to opportunity. As Founder and CEO of Economic Impact Catalyst, he has built a national platform helping economic development organizations and governments better serve small businesses. A first-generation immigrant, David’s journey is personal—rooted in his own struggles and belief in the power of opportunity. That belief drives his mission to use data, technology, and community strategies to help small businesses thrive.

Under his leadership, EIC has supported 100+ ecosystem partners across 35 states, impacting more than 100,000 entrepreneurs. Previously, David led global innovation initiatives at Nielsen, where he honed expertise in research, analytics, and scalable systems. A recognized thought leader, he speaks nationally on entrepreneurship, ecosystem building, and the future of economic development. He has been honored as a Titan 100 CEO (2024), named to Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 (2021), and hosts the Breaking Down Barriers podcast highlighting changemakers in entrepreneurship and economic development.

“IEDC Board members and David Ponraj represent more than 5,000 members globally, bringing their expertise and local perspectives on economic development to the table to advance our industry,” concluded IEDC Nominating Committee Chair Dr. Eloisa Klementich, CEcD.

IEDC’s Board is composed of 55 voting members who serve as stewards of IEDC’s vision, mission, values and resources. They serve two-year terms, for up to four terms. Following a nominations process, Board members must be approved by the Board at IEDC’s Annual Conference, and each term begins on January 1 of the following year.

# # #

IEDC is the world’s largest association for economic developers. Originating nearly a century ago, IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization that represents the entire economic development profession. Members work in communities of all sizes across the globe, including roles in local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, non-profits, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions. IEDC is the leading voice in driving the future of the field. It provides learning, networking, research, policy advocacy, partnerships, and other valuable offerings to economic development professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.IEDC.org.

Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC), founded in May 2018 and headquartered in Florida, is a mission-driven technology company transforming how communities support entrepreneurs. Our flagship platform, Startup Space, equips economic development agencies, nonprofits, and governments with cutting-edge digital tools to design, launch, and scale small business programs. As a wholly minority-owned small business, we deliver data-driven strategies, seamless program management, and AI-powered impact reporting that empower entrepreneurs to start, grow, and scale businesses. By simplifying compliance and amplifying outcomes, we help our partners unlock capital, accelerate innovation, and strengthen community vitality. At EIC, we believe entrepreneurship is a proven pathway to shared prosperity—building stronger local economies, creating jobs, and driving wealth creation for communities everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.