Visiting Scholar Position at Kwaserion Institute for Energy Systems and Quantum Technologies, Canada

Kwaserion

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kwaserion Institute for Energy Systems and Quantum Technologies has announced the opening of applications for the Kwaserion International Research Residency 2026, a selective self-funded visiting research scholar program designed for PhD candidates, postdoctoral researchers, and early-career scholars seeking a focused period of advanced research in Canada.The residency is intended for high-performing researchers whose work aligns with Kwaserion’s focus areas, including energy systems, thermal engineering, heat transfer, computational fluid dynamics, porous structures, advanced heat exchangers, energy storage technologies, artificial intelligence for engineering, quantum optimization, and related interdisciplinary fields.Selected scholars will undertake a defined research project within a focused academic and research environment supported by institutional affiliation, supervised research mentorship, and access to GPU-enabled high-performance computing infrastructure.The residency is open to domestic and international applicants, including PhD candidates, postdoctoral researchers, and early-career scholars with strong research proposals aligned with Kwaserion’s institutional priorities.Appointments are available for 3 to 12 months, depending on the strength of the applicant’s research proposal, alignment with Kwaserion’s research priorities, and available institutional capacity.The program is self-funded. The residency support fee is structured as follows:3-month residency: CAD 2,5006-month residency: CAD 5,00012-month residency: CAD 9,000The support fee covers institutional research affiliation, supervised research mentorship, and allocated access to Kwaserion’s computational research infrastructure. Selected scholars are responsible for their own travel, accommodation, living expenses, and related personal costs.Applicants are required to submit a research proposal, curriculum vitae, short statement of purpose, and proof of current academic affiliation or degree status.Applications should be sent by email to careers@kwaserion.ca

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