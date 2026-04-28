2025 NIPES Award Winners – Second Cycle Winners for 2025

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PITTSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 NIPES Awards, Second Cycle. These honorees were selected for their exceptional achievements across research, innovation, energy, environment, and emerging technologies.2025 Awardees (Second Cycle)Habeeb Shittu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationAnn Christopher Francis – Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationOgundipe Kehinde Oladipo – Outstanding Contribution to Research &InnovationAwopejoTolulope Esther – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change MitigationChinedum Favour Ajala – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthOmotayo Oladele – Breakthrough Award in Emerging TechnologiesAbiodun Bamidele Obisesan – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityTobi Titus Oyekanmi – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation AwardOluyinka Joseph Adedokun – Outstanding contribution to Research and Innovation AwardOgonna William David – Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationJeremiah E. Kofi – Humanitarian Engineering & Science AwardFiyin Owoseje – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsOlufunmilayo Sofiat Adegoke-Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change MitigationTemitope Isreal David-Outstanding contribution to Research and InnovationPromise Longe – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityOsemudiamhen Destiny Amienghemhen – Innovator of the yearSolomon Eneojo Shaibu- Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationLove David Adewale – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationAdanna Umeano-Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthAjay Singh- Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation“Each of these laureates embodies the spirit of practical ingenuity that Nigeria and Africa need right now,” said Dr. Collins Chike Kwasi-Effah, President of NIPES. “Their work advances knowledge, drives sustainable development, and creates pathways for the next generation of engineers and scientists.”Speaking on the selection process, the NIPES Awards Committee noted that this cycle focused on measurable real-world impact, originality of approach, and clear contributions to national and global priorities in sustainability, health, and technology.

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