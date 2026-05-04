Governor Stein Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

This week Governor Josh Stein is recognizing Teacher Appreciation Week and thanking North Carolina’s teachers for their commitment to our state’s 1.5 million public school students.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of meeting inspiring and enthusiastic teachers who go above and beyond to shape our next generation,” said Governor Josh Stein. “You show up for our students, and we have a responsibility to show up for you. That’s why my budget calls for raising starting teacher pay to the highest in the Southeast and giving a real pay raise to every teacher across the state.”

Governor Stein is committed to investing in North Carolina’s public schools. Earlier this month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 to keep North Carolina strong that includes investments to help recruit excellent teachers, improve student outcomes, and support student safety and well-being. The budget raises starting teacher salaries to the highest in the Southeast, significantly raises pay for all teachers, restores master’s pay for veteran teachers, and invests in programs that work, such as the Science of Reading and Advanced Teaching Roles programs. The Governor’s budget also makes meaningful capital investments to ensure students and educators have safe, modern, and fully supported learning environments. To reduce the personal financial strain on educators, the budget also includes a $300 tax-deductible supply stipend to offset out-of-pocket costs teachers cover for classroom materials. Further, the budget enhances statewide school safety initiatives by funding targeted security upgrades — such as cameras, door locks, fencing, and detection equipment — and by supporting a pilot system for behavioral threat assessment. To reduce absences and disciplinary issues while contributing to improved academic outcomes, the budget invests in school health personnel, including additional nurses, counselors, social workers, and psychologists.

Click here to view his video message.