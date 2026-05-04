Jeremy Jensen Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy Jensen, founder of Jensen Design Build, LLC, appears on Next Level CEO, sharing how vertically integrated construction and offsite housing solutions drive efficiency, scalability, and quality in modern development.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Jensen explores how integrated construction systems and offsite manufacturing can address housing demand while improving speed, cost control, and scalability, breaking down how disciplined operations and expansion strategies drive sustainable growth.Jeremy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, you can visit https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jeremy-jensen

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