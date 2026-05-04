Presh Marketing Solutions Becomes PRESHai, Launches AI Implementation Practice for the IT Channel

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Tampa firm refocuses a decade of channel experience around AI implementation, integration, and managed AI operations for MSPs, distributors, and manufacturers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presh Marketing Solutions today became PRESHai, marking the formal launch of its AI implementation practice for the IT channel. PRESHai delivers AI strategy and roadmapping, deployment, integration, change management, training, and managed AI operations for MSPs, solution providers, distributors, and manufacturers.The launch reflects a broader change in how companies operate. After a decade defined by stacking more platforms, most organizations now have more software than they have clarity. Workflows span systems that do not connect, data lives in places teams cannot reach, and the actual work still requires people stitching it together. AI raises the stakes on those gaps, but only when implementation is done in a way that changes how work actually moves through the business.PRESHai is built around that distinction. Buying access to AI and changing how work gets done are not the same thing. The practice focuses on the operating layer of a business: where AI agents, automations, and integrations connect to existing systems and remove the manual handoffs that slow companies down.PRESHai's team has spent the past decade working inside IT channel sales, marketing, and operations, and built its own internal operating systems out of necessity. Those systems became the foundation for what the company now delivers to clients.What PRESHai delivers- AI Implementation. Strategy and roadmapping, deployment, integration, change management, and training and enablement across the workflows that drive growth and operations.- Managed AI Ops. Ongoing operation of AI agents, automations, and integrations as a managed service, with the engineering depth to keep systems live and improving.- Channel-native expertise. A decade of MSP, solution provider, distributor, and manufacturer operating context applied to AI implementation, not generic AI consulting.PRESHai is actively hiring across solutions, engineering, and account services to scale the practice.About PRESHaiPRESHai (formerly Presh Marketing Solutions, operated by Presh Technologies LLC) is an AI services firm based in Tampa, Florida, focused on the IT channel. Service lines include AI implementation, managed AI operations, channel programs, and managed marketing for MSPs, solution providers, distributors, and manufacturers. Learn more at presh.ai . AI, implemented.

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