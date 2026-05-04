St Johnsbury Barracks / False Public Alarms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4004721

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/3/2026 1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weidmann Electrical Technology

VIOLATION: False Public Alarms

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/3/2026 at approximately 1649 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a bomb threat at the Weidmann Electrical Technology facility in St. Johnsbury.

Personnel from Weidmann discovered the threat scrawled in a bathroom and called police at about 1645 hours. St Johnsbury Fire Department and Calex Ambulance were also notified and placed on standby.

The facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and police initiated a search of the building. Police have since finished their search following the threat, and nothing out of the ordinary was located.

Crews have cleared the scene, and the business will reopen.

The investigation into the threat is continuing.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time. The state police encourages anyone with information to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111