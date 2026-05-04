Rutland Barracks // DUI #5, Impeding, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4003396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 5/1/2026 @ 2306 hours

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: West ST/Watkins Ave, Rutland City

ACCUSED: Samuel Hough

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5, Impeding, Resisting Arrest

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 1, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the City of Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Samuel Hough (33). Throughout the interaction with Hough, Troopers observed multiple indicators of DUI. Hough impeded the Trooper’s investigation and refused to exit the vehicle. Hough was removed, and he subsequently resisted arrest. Hough was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, and processed for DUI #5 (refusal). Hough was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 18th, 2026 / 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A