Rutland Barracks // DUI #5, Impeding, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4003396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 5/1/2026 @ 2306 hours
INCIDENT LOCATIONS: West ST/Watkins Ave, Rutland City
ACCUSED: Samuel Hough
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #5, Impeding, Resisting Arrest
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 1, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the City of Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Samuel Hough (33). Throughout the interaction with Hough, Troopers observed multiple indicators of DUI. Hough impeded the Trooper’s investigation and refused to exit the vehicle. Hough was removed, and he subsequently resisted arrest. Hough was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, and processed for DUI #5 (refusal). Hough was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 18th, 2026 / 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
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