Staynex Expands Its Global Reach with RCI Resort Network Integration

Strategic distribution partnership expands Staynex's global accommodation portfolio with premium resort stays across key leisure destinations.

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staynex Group, the platform building the future of social travel powered by AI, Web3, and membership, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with RCI , the world's leading vacation exchange network. Through this collaboration, Staynex gains direct access to one of the most extensive portfolios of resort accommodations on the planet, significantly deepening its offering of premium, experience-led stays for its growing global member base.RCI is the pioneer of vacation exchange, now celebrating 50 years of connecting travellers to resort-quality stays across six continents. Its network spans nearly 3,600 affiliated resorts in more than 100 countries, with over 1,200 more properties than its closest competitor. A subsidiary of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL), RCI operates with the institutional backing of a publicly listed global enterprise, and counts Wyndham, Hilton, Fairmont, Melia, Sheraton, and Four Seasons among its affiliated brands. From beachfront retreats and mountain lodges to urban serviced residences, RCI's portfolio represents an unmatched depth of quality inventory across the world's most sought-after leisure destinations.RCI's resort inventory will be integrated directly into the Staynex booking platform via real-time connectivity, giving members seamless access to a vast new layer of premium accommodation. For Staynex members, the partnership delivers an immediate and tangible upgrade to what the platform can offer. Rather than standard hotel rooms, members now have access to multi-bedroom units and apartment-style resort accommodations: more space, more flexibility, and a far better fit for families, groups, couples, and anyone travelling for longer stretches. RCI's affiliated resort network spans key leisure markets globally, meaning this expanded inventory reaches the destinations Staynex members already want to visit. This expanded inventory sits within Staynex's membership-first model, reinforcing both the exclusivity and the tangible, real-world value of holding a Staynex membership."This is the kind of partnership that makes Staynex membership genuinely powerful," said Yuen Wong, CEO of Staynex Group. "We are giving our members access to a 50-year-old global resort network of nearly 3,600 resorts across 100 countries, the same network that counts Hilton, Four Seasons, and Meliá among its affiliates, integrated directly into our platform. Our members are not just booking a room. They are unlocking a world-class travel experience that was previously out of reach for most. That is the promise of what the future of social travel looks like, and today we have further enhanced that promise.""We are pleased to extend RCI's global resort network through a platform as forward-thinking as Staynex," said Lucas Ramos, Vice President Operations, Travel & Membership – EMEA API, RCI. "Their membership-driven model and technology infrastructure make them an ideal partner for connecting our affiliated resorts with a new generation of experience-focused travellers worldwide."This partnership is part of Staynex's broader strategy to build a connected, technology-powered travel ecosystem that goes beyond conventional hotel inventory. By combining curated resort access, real-time platform integration, and a membership-first model, Staynex continues to redefine how its global community discovers and books travel -- with more value, more flexibility, and more exceptional experiences at every touchpoint.About Staynex GroupStaynex is redefining the global travel economy, merging AI, Web3 and Real-World Assets (RWA) into a single, high-utility membership platform. At the helm is Chairman Jeff Hoffman, founder of Priceline/Booking.com and global entrepreneurship icon, bringing his vision to reshape how the world travels.Through the acquisition of Sleap.io, Staynex has significantly expanded its product depth, strengthening its European presence, booking infrastructure, and distribution reach across key markets. Members will gain access to 3 million+ accommodations worldwide at transparent prices, with flights, cruises, and experiences launching soon. Premium Memberships start from just $10/month. Members travel-to-earn, unlock 1% loyalty rewards redeemable for discounts, travel perks, or $STAY tokens, and access a first-of-its-kind AI concierge, the AI Travel Wingman, voiced by football legend Patrice Evra. Pay seamlessly with cards or 100+ cryptocurrencies, removing friction from every journey.Beyond booking, Staynex introduces true travel ownership. Day Passes, Travel Passes, and tokenized timeshares, all backed by real-world assets, give members the ability to trade, lease, or collateralize their travel assets with full control and flexibility. This is a global community of travellers empowered to discover, book, and experience the world smarter. This isn't just booking. This is travel that becomes an asset.About RCI GroupRCIis the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry. The company offers the industry’s leading vacation exchange platform to its over three million members around the world, providing access to more than 3,600 affiliated resorts in more than 100 countries. RCI Travel offers enhanced travel services allowing its members to flexibly travel year-round. RCI is a part of the Travel and Membership business at Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). For additional information visit RCI.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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