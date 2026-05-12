Staynex to Acquire Helix, Names Founder Gus Fraser Chief AI Officer

Acquisition expands Staynex into enterprise travel software and accelerates its ambition to operate as an AI-native global travel group.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staynex has agreed to acquire Helix , an AI-native corporate travel software company, in a move that expands the group's product offering into enterprise travel management and strengthens its artificial intelligence leadership. Helix founder Gus Fraser will join Staynex as chief AI officer. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Helix's platform is designed around conversational booking, real-time policy enforcement, spend visibility and audit-ready emissions reporting. The acquisition gives Staynex a route into the enterprise layer of travel, where software value, compliance and reporting often matter as much as inventory access or booking conversion.For investors, the strategic logic rests on adjacency and monetization depth. Staynex's existing platform emphasizes AI-assisted planning, flexible payments and broad hotel supply, while Helix adds workflow software that can support managed travel programs, policy controls and finance-grade reporting. That combination extends the model from a consumer travel platform toward a broader travel operating stack spanning discovery, booking, governance, payments and post-booking administration.The acquisition also widens Staynex's AI product application beyond corporate travel. Staynex already positions its consumer platform around AI-powered planning and concierge-style functionality, and Helix brings an architecture built for conversational execution, workflow automation and context-aware decision-making. That creates scope to apply Helix's core intelligence to Staynex's B2C AI travel agent, with potential benefits in personalization, trip orchestration and booking efficiency.Beyond product, the acquisition also accelerates Staynex's ambition to operate as an AI-native organization at the group level. Fraser's appointment as Chief AI Officer is intended to extend agentic capability across Staynex's internal functions, from commercial operations and customer service to finance, supply management and partner onboarding.“Helix adds a software capability set that fits naturally with where travel is heading: toward more automation, more intelligence and greater accountability,” said Yuen Wong, Founder and Group CEO of Staynex. “It gives us stronger enterprise functionality today, and over time can enhance the AI tools we are building for travelers on the consumer side. Just as importantly, Gus brings the experience to help us build Staynex itself as an AI-native organization, where agentic systems support every business function and allow us to scale globally without scaling headcount at the same rate.”“Since being acquired by Staynex just six weeks ago, we’re excited to continue working with Helix across the group,” said Michael Ros, former Sleap.io CEO and now CEO of Staynex."Helix was built to simplify business travel while giving finance and operations teams tighter control," said Gus Fraser, incoming Chief AI officer of Staynex. "Combined with Staynex's travel supply, payments flexibility and consumer AI roadmap, the platform has the potential to serve both managed travel and broader travel commerce in a more unified way. I'm also excited to bring my experience deploying production agentic systems to help scale Staynex as an AI-native group."Integration will focus initially on Helix's conversational booking, policy engine and sustainability reporting, with the combined roadmap supporting both enterprise travel customers and consumer travelers over time.About StaynexStaynex is a Hong Kong-founded travel platform focused on AI-powered booking, membership-driven customer engagement, and digital loyalty. Chaired by Priceline/Booking.com co-founder Jeff Hoffman, the company works with more than 40 ecosystem partners, including Tencent Web3 and Anantara. Staynex is live, revenue-generating, and expanding its travel-commerce capabilities across both consumer and platform-led markets.About HelixHelix is an AI-native corporate travel platform built to replace legacy travel and expense tooling with agentic software. For travellers, it turns booking, changes and expenses into a simple conversation, with hyper-personalised recommendations and dynamic, real-time pricing that stays within corporate policy. For finance and operations teams, its multi-agent system unifies policies, approvals, spend analytics and emissions reporting, surfacing the right fare and rate on every trip. Helix is headquartered in Jersey, Channel Islands.Media contact:

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