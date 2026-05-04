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TBI Agents Investigating Deadly Chattanooga Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chattanooga Saturday Night.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m., when officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 2200 block of East 27th Street Court. For reasons still under investigation, a Chattanooga police discharged his weapon striking Billy Joe Williams (DOB 09/03/1977). The subject was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

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TBI Agents Investigating Deadly Chattanooga Officer-Involved Shooting

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