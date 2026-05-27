Teen Indicted, Arrested in Connection to Brownsville Homicide

HAYWOOD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Brownsville Police Department, the 28th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Brownsville teen in connection to a shooting that left one dead and several others injured.

On May 8th, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents joined the Brownsville Police Department in investigating the shooting death of Saturah Hayes (DOB: 11/24/08) and the injuries of numerous others at a park in the 900 block of Key Corner Street in Brownsville. During the course of the investigation, authorities identified Dequarius Lax (DOB: 02/09/08) as the individual responsible.

On May 19th, the Haywood County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dequarius Lax with one count of First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Crime, six counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, six counts of Employ a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, six counts of Aggravated Assault – Use or Display Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, Reckless Endangerment – Deadly Weapon Involved. On May 27th, Lax was arrested and booked into the Haywood County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.