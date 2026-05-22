Two People Indicted, Charged in Maury County Arson Investigation

MAURY COUNTY– A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two people in connection to a residential fire that occurred in January.

On January 28th, at the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a home that was under construction along Wall Street in Mount Pleasant. During the course of the investigation, agents collected and presented evidence alleging that the fire was set intentionally by Amos Wall (DOB 3/12/1994) with assistance from Nashlee Mitchell (DOB 4/22/1996).

On Wednesday, a Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wall with two counts of Aggravated Arson, one count of Arson, and two counts of Aggravated Burglary and Mitchell with two counts of Criminal Facilitation of Aggravated Arson.

On Friday, TBI agents, deputies with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, and officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested Wall and booked him into the Maury County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. Mitchell is currently incarcerated at the Giles County Jail on unrelated charges. She will eventually be transported to the Maury County Jail where she will be booked in on $200,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

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