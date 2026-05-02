181st Engineers Participate in Centennial Alliance

Soldiers assigned to the 181st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Massachusetts National Guard put their skills to work at Range 6-3 on the Ethan Allen Firing Range, constructing a pole barn as part of exercise Centennial Alliance 2026.

The project was one of several construction efforts during the large-scale training exercise, which commemorated 100 years of the since it's inception (see the Legacy of the Ethan Allen Firing Range article), while enhancing infrastructure to support future operations. The pole barn at Range 6-3 will provide functional space for training support and equipment storage, directly contributing to the readiness of units training at the ranges nearby.

Soldiers with the 181st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, a unit specializing in vertical construction and structural development, executed the build from the ground up. The hands-on project allowed Soldiers to apply their military occupational specialties in a real-world environment, reinforcing both technical proficiency and team cohesion.

“It’s been great to have the opportunity to train and let the Soldiers do their jobs on a few different projects,” said 2nd Lt. Noah Clark, 4th Platoon Leader, 181st Engineer Vertical Construction Company. “The Soldiers are proud and we greatly appreciate the experience here during Centennial Alliance.”

The construction effort reflects the dual purpose of Centennial Alliance 2026, honoring the legacy of the Ethan Allen Firing Range while modernizing it for future generations of Soldiers. Engineers from multiple units contributed to infrastructure improvements across the installation, ensuring it remains a premier training site in the Northeast.

For the Soldiers of the 181st, the project is more than just construction, it is an opportunity to build lasting capability while strengthening readiness through realistic, mission-focused training.