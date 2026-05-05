hypothesis™ Launches Precision Acne Treatments Powered by CUT-02™

hypothesis™ logo hypothesis™ CUT-02™ Acne Range — Product Launch Image

New enzyme technology selectively targets acne-causing bacteria while preserving the skin microbiome

Most acne treatments take a broad-spectrum approach that disrupts the skin's microbiome. CUT-02™ takes a more precise path—targeting acne-causing bacteria while gentle enough for consistent daily use” — Oliver Liu, PhD, co-founder of hypothesis™

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hypothesis™ today announced the launch of its new Precision Acne Treatment collection powered by CUT-02 ™, a proprietary enzyme technology designed to selectively target acne-causing bacteria without disrupting the skin’s microbiome.The launch introduces a new precision approach to acne care at a time when most conventional treatments still rely on harsh ingredients like benzoyl peroxide and antibiotics — treatments that can reduce acne, but often at the cost of irritation, microbiome disruption, and long-term skin barrier stress.Developed over more than two years of research, CUT-02™ is a patented precision enzyme engineered to selectively target C. acnes, the bacteria associated with acne development, while leaving beneficial skin bacteria intact. Because CUT-02™ is so specific for its target bacteria, it delivers effective acne care without the dryness, peeling, and irritation commonly associated with benzoyl peroxide and antibiotics.Research increasingly points to acne not simply as a bacterial overgrowth problem, but as a microbiome imbalance driven by inflammatory strains of C. acnes. While traditional treatments reduce bacteria broadly, hypothesis™ developed CUT-02™ to selectively address the bacteria associated with acne without damaging the skin barrier or the beneficial microbiome. In laboratory testing, CUT-02™ eliminated 99.9% of C. acnes within one hour, with no measurable impact on non-target bacteria.Clinical results from an 8-week study of the hypothesis™ acne routine demonstrated:44% reduction in acne intensity (GAGS clinical score)94% of participants saw improvement within 2 weeks89% reported less redness84% reported fewer comedones (blackheads and whiteheads)95% said the routine was non-irritating after 8 weeks of use“These results suggest a meaningful shift in how we think about acne care,” said Elbert H. Chen, MD, FAAD, FACMS, dermatologist and hypothesis™ advisory board member. “CUT-02™ selectively targets acne-associated bacteria without the collateral damage commonly associated with benzoyl peroxide or antibiotics.”Omer Ibrahim, MD, MBA, dermatologist and hypothesis™ advisory board member, added: “I’m always looking for acne options that actually work without the irritation and microbiome disruption that come with traditional acne treatments. The CUT–02 clinical results speak for themselves, and the tolerability profile is something I rarely see with actives this effective.”The hypothesis™ Precision Acne Treatment collection includes:Daily Acne CleanserA 1% salicylic acid cleanser designed to gently unclog pores, reduce buildup, and prepare skin for CUT-02™ delivery.Acne Precision SerumA non-irritating daily serum formulated with CUT-02™ to help reduce active breakouts while supporting skin balance.Precision Microdart Blemish PatchA targeted patch that uses dissolving microdarts to deliver CUT-02™ beneath the skin’s surface to stop emerging pimples before they fully develop. Unlike standard hydrocolloid patches that sit passively on the skin surface, the microdart patch reaches emerging pimples before they fully form.In a consumer study of the Precision Microdart Blemish Patch:97% said the patch helped flatten the pimple within 8 hours88% said it stopped progression of the pimple94% said the patch reduced the redness within 8 hours84% said it worked faster than their usual spot treatmentTogether, the collection was designed to help break the cycle of irritation, inconsistent use, and recurring breakouts associated with traditional acne regimens. The launch coincides with growing consumer and clinical interest in microbiome-supportive skincare and arrives ahead of National Acne Awareness Month this June.The hypothesis™ Precision Acne Treatment collection is available now at hypothesis.bio.About hypothesis™Founded in 2022 and based in Emeryville, CA, hypothesis™ is a precision skincare company developing patented enzyme-based products that selectively target the bacteria associated with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne and eczema while preserving the broader skin microbiome. Visit us at www.hypothesis.bio

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