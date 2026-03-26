hypothesis™ Identifies Link Between Daily Shaving, Skin Barrier Disruption, and Microbiome Imbalance in Men with Eczema

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It Starts at the Sink: Why Shaving Is One of the Most Overlooked Eczema Triggers in Men

For those who shave regularly, going with the grain, not shaving too close to the skin, using fragrance-free shaving cream, and avoiding harsh aftershave can all help prevent eczema flare-ups.” — Dr. Jeff Yu, MD, board-certified dermatologist, hypothesis™ advisory board

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many men living with eczema, the flare doesn’t begin randomly: It begins at the sink. While eczema is often discussed in gender-neutral terms, dermatologists are increasingly identifying shaving as one of the most consistent and underrecognized triggers unique to men. Unlike the intermittent shaving patterns more common among women, many men shave daily due to workplace expectations, military requirements, athletics, or personal grooming habits. That frequency matters.Each pass of a razor blade creates microscopic abrasions and removes part of the skin’s outer protective layer. In eczema-prone individuals where the barrier is already weakened and Staph aureus colonization is more common, this repeated mechanical disruption can increase vulnerability to irritation, inflammation, and microbial imbalance.Research shows that eczema-prone skin frequently carries elevated levels of Staph aureus, a bacteria strongly associated with increased inflammation and flare severity. When shaving damages the barrier, it creates conditions that allow this bacteria to trigger a flare cycle.Shaving can temporarily:• Disrupt the skin barrier• Remove beneficial surface microbes• Create entry points for bacterial overgrowth• Alter local skin hydration and pHTogether, these effects can produce a predictable and self-reinforcing cycle: shaving leads to barrier disruption, which leads to microbial imbalance, which leads to a flare — and then the process begins again.“Male eczema is often treated as though it’s no different from eczema in anyone else,” said Oliver Liu, PhD, CEO of hypothesis™. “But shaving represents a daily mechanical disruption of already fragile skin. When you combine barrier injury with microbiome imbalance, you get a very specific challenge for men that hasn’t been discussed enough — either in dermatology or in skincare. That’s the conversation we’re trying to start.”Shaving-related folliculitis — inflamed hair follicles triggered when bacteria enter microscopic cuts — is especially common among men with eczema and can intensify irritation while prolonging flare cycles. Yet most shaving advice focuses almost entirely on reducing friction, leaving the microbiome component largely unaddressed.To help address the information gap around shaving and eczema, hypothesis™ has released educational content explaining the biological relationship between shaving and eczema, along with a practical framework for reducing irritation while supporting both the skin barrier and the microbiome.Dermatologists often suggest a multi-pronged approach for shaving-related eczema:• Pre-shave barrier support• Gentle, fragrance-free shaving products• Minimal razor passes• Immediate post-shave barrier repair• Ongoing microbiome-supportive skincare between shaveshypothesis™ products are designed around this framework. The company’s proprietary TPZ-01™ enzyme technology selectively targets Staph aureus while preserving the beneficial microbes essential to skin health.With more than 31 million Americans living with eczema, researchers and clinicians are increasingly focused on the everyday triggers that drive flare cycles, including grooming routines that repeatedly stress already compromised skin.For many men, that stress begins each morning with a razor.________________________________________About hypothesis™hypothesis™ is a science-driven skincare company dedicated to advancing precision eczema care through microbiome innovation. Its proprietary TPZ-01™ enzyme technology selectively targets Staph aureus while preserving beneficial microbes essential to skin health.hypothesis™ holds four independent certifications — National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, EWG Verified, Certified Microbiome Friendly by MyMicrobiome, and Leaping Bunny — and is the first skincare brand to hold this combination of distinctions.Supported by an independent dermatology advisory board, hypothesis™ products are available at hypothesis.bio and Ulta.com.For more information, visit www.hypothesis.bio ________________________________________Disclaimer:This release is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Individuals should consult a licensed dermatologist for personalized care.

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