Trump is still trying to rob victims to pay criminals for their political support

A billion-dollar reward system for loyalty

Although a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from setting up this fund, the federal Department of Justice said it “remains extremely confident in the legality” of the fund.

Some of Trump’s January 6 friends — who could benefit from Trump’s slush fund — have landed themselves back in prison for new crimes.

Those predators that Trump pardoned include Andrew Paul Johnson, of Florida , who was convicted of child molestation. Paul Johnson tried to silence his victim by promising him money from the anticipated payout from the Trump Administration. In Texas, another January 6 criminal — who Trump pardoned after he pepper-sprayed and attacked police with a metal whip — tried to solicit a person online that he thought was younger than 17. While Trump is notoriously soft on child sex crimes, this is a new low.

What $1.776 billion could fund instead

Federal records and reporting indicate that more than $800 million in Department of Justice grants were terminated in 2025 alone, affecting victim services, violence prevention, law enforcement training, and crime reduction programs.

Instead of funding payouts tied to January 6 defendants and political allies, President Trump could do the following:

Protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation

The Trump Administration terminated or disrupted DOJ victim-services grants supporting child victims of abuse and trauma. These grants, through the Office for Victims of Crime , fund essential services like forensic interviews and counseling. Without these resources , abused children face delays and reduced support, hindering offender accountability.

Combat human trafficking and human smuggling networks

The administration terminated grants for anti-trafficking services assisting survivors with housing, legal aid, and recovery. These programs help law enforcement dismantle trafficking organizations and prevent re-trafficking. According to reporting , over 100 organizations were impacted by these funding cuts. Cuts leave survivors without support and complicate trafficking investigations.

Support domestic violence shelters and sexual assault response services

Federal programs through the Office on Violence Against Women fund emergency shelters, legal advocacy, and crisis services for survivors. Victim-services organizations reported funding disruptions and uncertainty , leading to fewer beds, longer waitlists, and reduced resources for sexual assault response teams providing forensic exams and prosecution support.

Hire thousands of local police officers and prosecutors

The federal COPS Hiring Program and JAG Program provide grants to help local agencies hire officers, prosecutors, and investigators for crime-fighting initiatives. While these programs have not been eliminated, additional funding could support thousands of locally-led officers, prosecutors, crime analysts, and investigators nationwide. Communities facing staffing shortages often experience slower investigations, delayed prosecutions, and reduced proactive policing.

Expand cybercrime and financial fraud enforcement

The federal Department of Justice cybercrime initiatives investigate various crimes like ransomware, online child exploitation, identity theft, and cryptocurrency fraud. Federal grants also help state and local agencies build cyber investigation capabilities and digital forensics capacity. Increased investment would help address the growing backlog of cybercrime complaints and financial fraud investigations affecting seniors, businesses, and consumers. Communities currently suffer billions of dollars annually in losses from cyber-enabled fraud schemes.

Fight organized retail theft and transnational criminal organizations

Federal anti-crime grant programs support multi-agency task forces investigating organized retail theft rings , cargo theft, and transnational criminal enterprises. Additional resources would help local law enforcement partner with federal agencies to disrupt large-scale theft operations that cost retailers and consumers billions annually, as reduced enforcement capacity allows these networks to expand across state lines.

Fund community violence intervention programs proven to reduce shootings

In 2025, the Trump administration cut $158 million in grants for community violence intervention. These programs use outreach workers to de-escalate conflicts and are proven to reduce shootings. Defunding these initiatives risks reversing progress in preventing gun violence .

Support juvenile crime prevention and intervention programs

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention funds programs to prevent youth crime and recidivism. More investment could expand after-school and counseling services. Without intervention , justice system entry and incarceration costs rise.

Support victims of drug crime and substance abuse intervention

Federal programs support victims of drug trafficking, addiction, and opioid-related crime through treatment, overdose prevention, and recovery services. Increased investment would help communities address public safety and health impacts, whereas funding cuts contribute to higher rates of overdose and recidivism.

Provide resources to local governments facing rising public safety demands

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is a major, flexible federal funding source for local governments, supporting crime labs, victim services, and prosecutor offices. Cities and counties identify this funding as critical for maintaining public safety operations, and increased investment would help address staffing shortages, technology needs, and forensic backlogs.

Prevent crime instead of rewarding criminals – a novel concept for Trump