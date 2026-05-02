'Visibility is Key': JBER Connects Community Through SAPR Events

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska –Throughout April, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team hosted a series of installation-wide events in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

These events aimed to connect agencies, welcome discussions, and provide critical resources to service members, civilians and their families, reinforcing the military’s commitment to a safe and respectful culture.

The month-long initiative officially kicked off on April 2 with the Third Annual SAPR Open House. The event brought together various helping agencies and individuals across JBER to network and align their support efforts.

“Events like these really help and enhance the services we have for the clients,” said Bethany Burkhart, a full-time SAPR victim advocate. “The open house allows us to connect and build relationships together as an installation.”

During the open house, SAPR volunteer victim advocates U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Nelson, assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Group, and Staff Sgt. Saivonna Francis, assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, were recognized for their dedication. U.S. Army Col. Stephen Polacek, 673d Air Base Wing deputy commander, presented both Airmen with challenge coins for volunteering more than 4,000 hours with the SAPR office.

For Kelly Graham, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator on JBER, regular collaboration between military and civilian members increases SAPR effectiveness by ensuring everyone knows the resources needed to quickly coordinate care.

“These in-person connections can save a life during crisis,” said Graham. “And events like these increase the visibility and awareness we need to help the community.”

The outreach extended beyond traditional SAAPM events, demonstrating the interconnected nature of military family readiness and safety.

Not only does April represent SAAPM, but it also marks Child Abuse Prevention Month where the SAPR team stepped up to host the installation's "Rubber Ducky Round-up."

While primarily focusing on child abuse prevention, SAPR’s facilitation of the event underscored a unified community against all forms of interpersonal violence, highlighting that building a healthy, protective community is a shared responsibility across all prevention programs.

Adding a recreational approach to their awareness campaign, the SAPR team also organized, “Strike-out Sexual Assault,” a community bowling event. The gathering provided a casual, approachable environment for service members and civilians to build camaraderie while familiarizing themselves with SAPR and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program advocates and resources outside of an office setting.

“Visibility is key to our program,” said Burkhart. “If individuals can see us hosting these fun, engaging events, perhaps when they are in crisis, they’ll be more comfortable approaching us and seeking help."

Programs like the U.S. Air Force’s SAPR program and the U.S. Army’s SHARP program play a vital role in addressing and combating sexual violence within the military community across all installations. They promote a culture of dignity and respect, ensuring all personnel can fulfill their duties without the fear of harassment or abuse.

The JBER SAPR office is located in Matanuska Hall, 7153 Fighter Drive. Personnel can contact the main office line at 907-551-2020 or reach the 24/7 report hotline at 907-384-7272.

The SHARP office can also be reached 24/7 via the local hotline at 907-384-7272, or through the DoD Safe Helpline at 1-877-995-5247.