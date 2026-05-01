Nānākuli Series 7 Drainage Clearing
NOTICE TO RESIDENTS
NĀNĀKULI SERIES 7 DRAINAGE CLEARING
MAY 1 THROUGH MAY 5, 2026
This notice is to advise residents of a firebreak and drainage clearing in the area highlighted above, located in the easement between Farrington Highway and Pohakupalena Street, through our contractor, David Brown.
This clearing will help improve the fire safety at this location as well as improve the drainage.
Residents are advised to stay alert for personnel and equipment in the easement area and in the neighborhood in general.
For any questions, comments, or concerns please feel free to reach out to project manager, Bladimir Gonzalez at 808-282-2988.
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