Attorney General James Releases Statement on Ruling Restricting Access to Mifepristone

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reinstated medically unnecessary restrictions on access to the abortion medication mifepristone:

“Mifepristone is safe, effective, and essential. Today’s ruling is yet another cruel attack on abortion access with no basis in science or regard for the lives it will impact.

“Restrictions on abortion care are restrictions on life-saving health care. This decision puts lives at risk.

“In New York, our laws ensure that anyone who needs abortion care can seek it here. That has not changed, and we will continue to protect access to abortion, including medication abortion.”

In June 2025, Attorney General James led a coalition of attorneys general in petitioning the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to eliminate unnecessary and outdated restrictions on mifepristone. Today, the Fifth Circuit did the opposite, reinstating old FDA restrictions that require patients to receive the medication in person.