Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Irene McIntyre

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released footage from body-worn cameras (BWC) that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Irene McIntyre, who died on April 12, 2026 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) in LaFayette, Onondaga County.

At 1:46 a.m. on April 12, NYSP troopers responded to a 911 call in a residential area in LaFayette. Upon arrival, troopers encountered Ms. McIntyre, who was driving her car and using it to strike and run over other people. One trooper discharged their service weapon, striking Ms. McIntyre. Ms. McIntyre was transferred to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. One person struck by Ms. McIntyre was pronounced dead at the scene, and others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released footage from BWCs that troopers were equipped with during the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

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