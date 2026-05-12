Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Hugh Davis

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Hugh Davis, who died on August 13, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Cheektowaga Police Department (CPD) in Buffalo. After a thorough investigation, which included a review of footage from body-worn cameras, an interview with an involved officer, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions were justified under New York law.

At 12:38 p.m. on August 13, CPD officers arrived at Mr. Davis’ apartment in Buffalo to arrest him for an alleged previous assault in Cheektowaga. Upon arrival at the apartment, officers announced themselves and knocked on the door. After repeated knocking, the door panel fell into the apartment. Mr. Davis lunged through the doorway beneath the fallen panel with a knife in his hand and began swinging the knife at the officers. Mr. Davis stumbled, rolled, and nearly swiped an officer as officers repeatedly instructed him to drop the knife. Mr. Davis ignored commands to drop the knife, and an officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Davis. Mr. Davis was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a large kitchen knife at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, when officers encountered Mr. Davis, he lunged toward them with a knife in his hand and ignored repeated commands to drop it. Mr. Davis continued to swing the knife at officers, nearly striking one of the officers. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force against Mr. Davis was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.

In December 2025, Attorney General James issued a Notification of Investigative Findings regarding the investigation into the death of Hugh Davis.