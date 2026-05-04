Diverging trends widen as detached housing gains steam

Home sales registered on the MLS® in Metro Vancouver remain relatively flat compared to April last year, but a divergence is emerging between market segments.

Last month we noted that a divergence was emerging between sales trends in the detached and multi-family segments, which continued in April.” — Andrew Lis, GVR Chief Economist and Vice-President of Data Analytics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home sales registered on the MLS® in Metro Vancouver* remain relatively flat compared to April last year, but a divergence is emerging between market segments.

The Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) reports that residential sales in the region totalled 2,110 in April 2026, a 2.5 per cent decrease from the 2,163 sales recorded in April 2025. This was 22.9 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average (2,735).

“Last month we noted that a divergence was emerging between sales trends in the detached and multi-family segments, which continued in April,” said Andrew Lis, GVR chief economist and vice-president data analytics. “Sales of detached homes have been gaining year-over-year, while sales in the multi-family segment have declined, and this pattern is consistent across most areas. The fact this pattern is so broad-based reduces the likelihood what we’re seeing is just a blip in the data since the momentum isn’t isolated to small pockets of the market.”

There were 6,684 detached, attached and apartment properties newly listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in Metro Vancouver in April 2026. This represents a 2.4 per cent decrease compared to the 6,850 properties listed in April 2025. This was 15.5 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average (5,785).

The total number of properties currently listed for sale on the MLS® system in Metro Vancouver is 16,236, a 0.2 per cent increase compared to April 2025 (16,207). This is 37.9 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average (11,773).

Across all detached, attached and apartment property types, the sales-to-active listings ratio for April 2026 is 13.5 per cent. By property type, the ratio is 11.3 per cent for detached homes, 15 per cent for attached, and 14.7 per cent for apartments.

Analysis of the historical data suggests downward pressure on home prices occurs when the ratio dips below 12 per cent for a sustained period, while home prices often experience upward pressure when it surpasses 20 per cent over several months.

“While it’s not always the case, there have been periods where the detached segment has acted as a bellwether of market sentiment, and it’s a question whether this time around this might be the case,” Lis said. “Prices across all segments remain relatively flat month over month as inventory levels remain sufficient to keep price escalation at bay. But with the detached segment picking up steam heading into the full swing of spring, it may only be a matter of time until the multi-family segments follow suit, which would slowly draw down standing inventory levels unless a surge of sellers come to market with their properties. We’ll be watching the next few months of data closely to see if pent-up demand re-enters the market heading into summer.”

The MLS® Home Price Index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver is currently $1,098,000. This represents a 6.9 per cent decrease over April 2025 and a 0.6 per cent decrease compared to March 2026.

Sales of detached homes in April 2026 reached 659, a 14 per cent increase from the 578 detached sales recorded in April 2025. The benchmark price for a detached home is $1,840,700. This represents an 8.3 per cent decrease from April 2025 and a 0.8 per cent decrease compared to March 2026.

Sales of apartment homes reached 1,009 in April 2026, a 10.7 per cent decrease compared to the 1,130 sales in April 2025. The benchmark price of an apartment home is $703,000. This represents a 7.9 per cent decrease from April 2025 and a 0.5 per cent decrease compared to March 2026.

Attached home sales in April 2026 totalled 433, a two per cent decrease compared to the 442 sales in April 2025. The benchmark price of a townhouse is $1,043,400. This represents a 5.1 per cent decrease from April 2025 and a 0.4 per cent decrease compared to March 2026.

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Editor’s Note:

*Areas covered by Greater Vancouver REALTORS® include: Bowen Island, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 REALTORS® and their companies. The association provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.gvrealtors.ca.



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