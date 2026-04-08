Greater Vancouver REALTORS® recognizes Sid Koshul for outstanding community impact

Vancouver REALTOR® Sid Koshul received the REALTORS Care® Award on April 7, recognizing his outstanding commitment to community service and leadership.

Sid’s leadership reflects the best of what it means to be a Realtor. His ability to connect people, inspire giving, and create lasting impact in the community embodies the spirit of this award.” — Raman Bayanzadeh, GVR Chair

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver REALTOR® Sid Koshul received the REALTORS Care® Award on April 7, recognizing his outstanding commitment to community service and leadership.

A Realtor with Oakwyn Realty Ltd., Koshul has made a meaningful impact through his work with several local organizations, including QMUNITY, the Dr. Peter Centre, and Ballet BC.

Over the past year alone, he has dedicated significant time to advancing fundraising efforts, building partnerships, and increasing awareness for causes that support vulnerable and underrepresented communities.

As chair of QMUNITY’s capital campaign, Koshul played a key leadership role in raising funds for a new purpose-built 2SLGBTQ+ community centre in Vancouver. The campaign surpassed its original $3.2 million goal, helping ensure long-term access to vital services for thousands of people.

In addition to this work, Koshul has contributed to the Dr. Peter Centre’s Pride Kickoff event, which has raised approximately $500,000 over five years, and supported Ballet BC as co-chair of its Ambassador Group, helping grow community engagement and support for the arts.

“Sid’s leadership reflects the best of what it means to be a Realtor,” said Raman Bayanzadeh, GVR chair. “His ability to connect people, inspire giving, and create lasting impact in the community embodies the spirit of the REALTORS Care® Award.”

Koshul’s approach to giving back is rooted in personal connection and a strong sense of purpose. He’s passionate about supporting causes that foster inclusion, provide essential services, and strengthen the social fabric of our communities.

Beyond fundraising, Koshul expanded networks of support that will continue to benefit these organizations for years to come.

The REALTORS Care® Award celebrates members who demonstrate exceptional volunteerism and community leadership. Koshul’s contributions highlight the important role Realtors play in helping build stronger, more connected communities across Metro Vancouver.

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Editor’s Note:

Areas covered by Greater Vancouver REALTORS® include: Bowen Island, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 Realtors and their companies. The association provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local Realtor or visit gvrealtors.ca.

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