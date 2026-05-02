DreamBath Brings Full-Service Bathroom Remodeling Solutions to Sumter, SC

DreamBath offers bathroom remodeling, shower and bathtub installation, accessible bath solutions, plus free in-home estimates and design services.

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamBath is bringing expert craftsmanship and 1-day bathroom upgrades to homeowners across Sumter, South Carolina. Owned and operated by Talbert Floyd, the company has become a trusted partner for homeowners seeking high-quality bathroom remodeling, shower installation, bathtub installation, and accessible bathroom solutions throughout Sumter and surrounding areas.With a primary focus on full bathroom remodels, custom shower installations, and accessible bathroom design, DreamBath delivers stunning, functional, and long-lasting results. South Carolina homeowners expect bathrooms that combine comfort, durability, and modern design, and DreamBath provides services tailored to extend the life and beauty of every space while improving safety and everyday usability for families across the Sumter area.Premier Bathroom Remodeling Services in Sumter, South CarolinaDreamBath specializes in full-service bathroom remodeling for homeowners across Sumter and the surrounding Midlands. Whether refreshing an outdated layout or completing a full bathroom transformation, the team delivers every project with precision, expert craftsmanship, and a focus on long-term quality.Each bathroom remodeling project includes custom design planning, material selection, and complete installation. By using high-quality materials and proven construction techniques, DreamBath ensures bathrooms that look beautiful, function efficiently, and stand the test of time. Most remodels are completed in as little as one day, giving homeowners a stunning new space with minimal disruption.Custom Shower Installation and Tub-to-Shower ConversionsShowers experience daily wear and require thoughtful design and quality materials to remain beautiful and functional for years. DreamBath offers custom shower installation and tub-to-shower conversion services designed to upgrade everyday routines and modernize any bathroom in Sumter, SC.Each shower installation includes layout planning, material selection, and expert installation by trained crews. From sleek walk-in showers to enclosed designs with premium fixtures, these services help homeowners enjoy stylish, durable showers that elevate the entire bathroom while delivering long-term value.Bathtub Installation, Replacement, and Style UpgradesDreamBath provides expert bathtub installation and replacement services for homeowners across Sumter and surrounding communities. Whether replacing an aging tub or adding comfort and style with a freestanding model, the team handles each project with attention to detail and a focus on lasting quality.Every bathtub installation is completed with careful preparation, proper plumbing connections, and clean finish work. These services help homeowners create relaxing, functional bathrooms that meet the needs of families at every stage of life.Accessible Bathroom Remodeling, Walk-In Tubs, and Barrier-Free ShowersMaintaining safety and comfort for every member of the household is essential, especially as needs change over time. DreamBath provides accessible bathroom remodeling services including walk-in tubs, barrier-free showers, and aging-in-place design solutions for homeowners across the Sumter area.Each accessible remodel is completed with careful attention to safety features, ease of access, and clean modern design. These services help homeowners create bathrooms that support independence and comfort while still delivering the high-end look and feel of a fully custom space.Comprehensive Bathroom Renovation ServicesIn addition to remodeling, shower, and bathtub services, DreamBath offers a full range of bathroom renovation solutions, including:- Custom design and layout planning- Lighting and fixture upgrades- Flooring and tile installation- Vanity and storage solutions- One-day installation services for qualifying projectsEach service is delivered with a focus on craftsmanship, efficiency, and minimal disruption to daily routines, making DreamBath a reliable partner for homeowners across the Sumter area.A Locally Trusted Company Committed to South Carolina HomeownersAs a locally trusted bathroom remodeling company, DreamBath prioritizes quality craftsmanship, clear communication, and dependable service. Talbert Floyd and his team understand the importance of treating every home with respect, and they approach every bathroom remodel with attention to detail and accountability.“Our goal is to help homeowners create bathrooms that are beautiful, functional, and built to last,” says Floyd. “From full bathroom remodels and shower installation to accessible bathroom solutions, we deliver remodels designed for everyday comfort and long-term enjoyment.”This commitment to consistent results and customer satisfaction has helped DreamBath earn the trust of homeowners throughout Sumter, SC and the broader South Carolina market.Serving Sumter, SC and Surrounding CommunitiesDreamBath proudly serves homeowners across Sumter, Columbia, Charleston, Florence, Orangeburg, Summerville, and nearby communities throughout South Carolina. From bathroom remodeling and shower installation to bathtub replacement and accessible bathroom design, the company provides reliable solutions tailored to each home and homeowner.Whether refreshing a single bathroom or completing a full home upgrade, clients receive high-quality service designed to enhance comfort, style, and long-term home value.Premium Materials and Expert CraftsmanshipDreamBath uses premium materials and expert craftsmanship to deliver lasting results across every project. All work is performed by trained, experienced installers who follow industry best practices and uphold a high standard of quality on every job site.By combining durable materials with skilled workmanship, the company delivers bathroom remodeling and installation results that hold up to daily use while maintaining their style and function for years to come.A Remodeling Experience Built on Trust and ReliabilityFrom the first design consultation to the final installation, DreamBath emphasizes transparency, efficiency, and clear communication. Clients receive a free in-home estimate, custom design support, and dependable timelines without unnecessary delays or surprise costs.For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule a free estimate, contact DreamBath at info@dreambathsc.com or call (803) 968-9904.To learn more and get started, visit https://dreambathsc.com/

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