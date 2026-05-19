Seidel Brothers Announces the Expansion of Hotel Invested Capital Group

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Invested Capital Group, founded by brothers Riley Seidel and Brad Seidel , continues expanding its hospitality investment platform through the acquisition and repositioning of the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Plano/The Colony in the Legacy West corridor of North Texas alongside partners Honest Capital LLC and Galaxy Management.The acquisition reflects the Seidels’ broader strategy of combining hospitality development experience with operational real estate execution to create long-term value for investors seeking exposure to hotel ownership.Prior to co-founding Hotel Invested Capital Group, Riley Seidel served as Director of Development for the West Coast at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where he worked on hotel development, underwriting, brand growth, and hospitality strategy across major U.S. markets. His experience provided exposure to hotel operations, franchise relationships, and hospitality investment strategy.Brad Seidel brings a complementary background rooted in multifamily and student housing real estate. His experience in acquisitions, asset management, and value-add execution helped shape the firm’s operational approach to identifying repositioning opportunities within the hospitality sector. Before entering real estate full time, Brad also served as a Navy pilot, helping develop the disciplined and systems-oriented leadership approach the company applies today.Together, the brothers built Hotel Invested Capital Group around a model focused on aligning investors directly with hotel ownership through transparent investment structures and long-term asset growth strategies.The Legacy West Marriott acquisition represents another milestone for the company’s hospitality investment platform and reflects continued interest in branded hotel assets located in high-growth markets with operational upside.As hospitality investing continues evolving within the broader commercial real estate sector, Hotel Invested Capital Group remains focused on acquiring strategically located hotel assets with established branding and value-add potential.“Hospitality investing is ultimately a relationship business, and getting to build something alongside my brother makes it even more meaningful. There’s a level of trust, accountability, and long-term alignment that is difficult to replicate. We each bring different experience to the table, and together that has helped us create opportunities we’re genuinely proud of for our investors and partners,” said Riley Seidel.Additional information about the company can be found on https://www.hotelinvestedcapitalgroup.com/

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