Altitude Behavioral Care and Integrative Health Announces Expansion of Its Capacity in Maryland

CLINTON, MD, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Behavioral Care and Integrative Health , a dedicated provider of psychiatric and mental health services, announced today that it is officially accepting new patients. Based in Clinton, Maryland, the clinic is expanding its capacity to deliver high-quality, comprehensive psychiatric care to individuals and families throughout the state.With a commitment to upholding the highest standard of mental health care, Altitude Behavioral Care and Integrative Health serves a diverse demographic, providing tailored services for children, teens, and adults. The clinic utilizes a range of collaborative-based approaches to ensure that every patient receives a highly personalized and flexible treatment plan suited to their specific behavioral and mental health needs.The experienced psychiatric practitioners at Altitude Behavioral Care are equipped to support individuals facing a wide array of challenges. The clinic’s core mental health services encompass specialized treatment for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADD/ADHD), Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, Depression, Anxiety Disorders, Substance Use Disorders, Mood Disorders, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Central to their service offerings is expert medication management, seamless telepsychiatry, and same-day appointments, all designed to provide patients with a safe, monitored, and holistic path to wellness."Our primary goal is to ensure that comprehensive, high-quality mental health support is accessible to those who need it most," said Dr. Oguntomi of Altitude Behavioral Care and Integrative Health. "By welcoming new patients into our practice, we are reaffirming our commitment to the Maryland community. We want individuals struggling with their mental health to know that there is a dedicated team ready to support them with compassion, expertise, and respect."Recognizing that mental health treatment is not one-size-fits-all, the clinic prioritizes adaptability and patient collaboration."Navigating mental health challenges requires a nuanced and deeply personal approach," Dr. Oguntomi added. "Whether we are helping a teenager manage ADHD, assisting an adult through severe depression, or managing medications for complex conditions like Bipolar Disorder or Schizophrenia, our focus remains on flexible, patient-centric care. We work collaboratively with our patients to empower them on their journey toward sustained mental wellness and a better quality of life.”To ensure broad accessibility, the practice accepts most major insurance plans. Covered providers include Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Carelon Behavioral Health, ChampVA, and CIGNA. The clinic also accepts Medicaid, Jai Medical Systems, MedStar Family Choice, Priority Partners, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Wellpoint Maryland, Maryland Physicians Care, and Community Health Plan Maryland, as well as Medicare, Optum, Tricare/Humana Military, and UnitedHealthcare.Altitude Behavioral Care and Integrative Health is currently scheduling appointments for new patients seeking evaluations, therapy, and medication management.About Altitude Behavioral Care and Integrative HealthAltitude Behavioral Care and Integrative Health is a premier psychiatric care practice located in Clinton, Maryland. Providing comprehensive behavioral treatment and medication management to children, teens, and adults, the clinic addresses a full spectrum of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADD/ADHD, mood disorders, and substance use disorders. Through flexible treatment plans and a collaborative approach, the team of expert providers is dedicated to delivering the highest standard of mental health care to patients across Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia.For more information, please visit https://altitudecare.net/ Address: 7700 Old Branch Ave Ste C104 Clinton, MD 20735.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.