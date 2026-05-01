Tax Refund Program Open to Senior Citizens and Citizens with Disabilities



South Dakota senior citizens and citizens with disabilities have until July 1 to apply for a tax refund through the state’s Tax Refund Program. Eligible individuals may receive a refund of a portion of the sales taxes they paid in the previous year.



To qualify, individuals must meet the following qualifications:

1. Have been a South Dakota resident for all of 2025;

2. Be age 65 or older on or before January 1, 2025, or disabled at any time during 2025; and

3. Either live alone with an annual income of $17,215 or less OR live in a household with a combined annual income of $23,265 or less.



The deadline for applying for the program is July 1, 2026. Applications submitted by mail should be sent to the Tax Refund Office, 445 E. Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501-3185.

Applicants can submit an application online at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/2050 or download the application from the Department’s website: https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/relief-programs/. Individuals who qualified last year will receive an application by mail unless they previously requested an electronic version.



For additional information on the tax refund program, contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188 (Option 1).