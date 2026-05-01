May 1, 2016 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

FENWAY

Northeastern Commencement – Wednesday, April 29, 2026

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Fenway Park will host commencement ceremonies for Northeastern University. At the request of the Boston Police, Van Ness Street will be posted with a temporary parking restriction to accommodate law enforcement vehicles.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Wednesday on the following street:

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Annual Wake Up The Earth Festival – Saturday, May 2, 2025

The annual Wake Up the Earth Parade and Festival will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The parade route for 2026 starts on Centre Street at South Street near the Curtis Hall Community Center, heads northerly, right onto Lamartine Street, ending at Boylston Street. Atherton Street may also be used to join the parade at Lamartine Street. While no restrictions are necessary for the parade itself, it is necessary for vehicles to be removed in the area of the festival and also to re-iterate the existing No Stopping signs on Lamartine Street, Boylston Street and New Minton Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street, over posted existing regulation

Lamartine Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Lawndale Terrace, over posted existing regulation

New Minton Street - Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street, over posted existing regulation

MATTAPAN

Haitian-American Unity Parade – Sunday, May 17, 2026

The annual Haitian American Unity Parade will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026 with formation occurring on Blue Hill Avenue between River Street and Babson Street and on Babson Street from Blue Hill Avenue to Fremont Street. The parade route is Blue Hill Avenue from Babson Street right onto Westview Street entering Harambee Park with floats continuing on Blue Hill Avenue taking a right onto Talbot Avenue. Step off time is at 1:00PM.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Blue Hill Avenue - East side, from River Street (Mattapan Square) to Talbot Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue on Center Island - East side of island from Babson Street to Freemont Street

Babson Street - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue, heading northerly to Freemont Street

Talbot Avenue - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Wales Street

Westview Street - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Westview Way

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

ROXBURY

Swearing In Ceremony for Fire Commissioner, Rodney Marshall – Friday, May 1, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department has received a request from the Mayor’s Office for Scheduling and Advance Coordinator, Alejandro Gonzalez de Ugarte to assist with the swearing in ceremony for the new Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department, Rodney Marshall. The request is for a temporary parking restriction on Elmwood Street, effective for Friday, May 1, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following streets:

Elmwood Street - Both sides, from Malcolm X Boulevard to Roxbury Street

SOUTH END

Bay Village Neighborhood Spring Clean-Up – Saturday, May 2, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will install temporary No Stopping signs in the Bay Village area as part of the neighborhood’s Spring cleanup effort. The clean up program is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets: