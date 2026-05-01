Saskatchewan Air Ambulance Celebrates 80th Anniversary

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 1, 2026

In February, Saskatchewan Air Ambulance (SAA) reached 80 years of service, marking eight decades of delivering emergency medical air transport and care to people across Saskatchewan.

Founded in 1946, SAA is the oldest formally organized, non-military air medical transport program in North America. Since its inaugural flight from Regina to Liberty, Saskatchewan, SAA has transported approximately 78,500 patients. Today, the service operates from its base at the Saskatoon airport, dispatching crews to communities throughout the province, completing about 1,500 patient transfers per year.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and the Ministry of Health partner to offer this lifesaving service to all residents of Saskatchewan, including those in remote and northern communities.

To celebrate this milestone, the three partner organizations will gather today for an anniversary celebration at the SAA aircraft hangar in Saskatoon, featuring remarks from elected officials.

"For eight decades, Saskatchewan Air Ambulance has played a crucial role in ensuring patients have access to timely, specialized medical care when they need it most, no matter where in the province they live," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "SAA's ability to transport patients quickly and safely across great distances continues to make it an indispensable service, and I am honoured to partake in celebrating 80 years of collaboration, dedication and serving Saskatchewan citizens."

"For 80 years, Saskatchewan Air Ambulance has been a vital part of our province's emergency care system," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "This anniversary is a powerful reminder of the countless lives that have been touched and saved by ensuring patients can access critical care, no matter where they live in Saskatchewan."

“Saskatchewan Air Ambulance has played a vital role in our healthcare system, and we are proud to celebrate its 80th anniversary in our province,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Investments in these services delivers on our government’s commitment to putting patients first and ensuring the right care is available in the right place at the right time.”

SAA operates four fully equipped medical aircraft to provide continuous service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Highly skilled air medical crews, including critical care flight nurses and paramedics, are onboard each and every flight.

Working together as one team, SAA's pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and medical professionals have demonstrated decades of collaboration and dedicated service to the people of Saskatchewan.

-30-