American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Expands Alumni Career and Wellness Support with TimelyCare

ACHS expands alumni support through TimelyCare, offering career coaching, financial wellness, and professional growth resources for graduates.

Many of our students are working professionals still evolving in their careers. This support helps alumni navigate career growth, change, and business goals.” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO at ACHS

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is expanding alumni career support through its partnership with TimelyCare, now offering Success Coaching services focused on career readiness, financial wellness, and professional growth.This expansion builds on ACHS’s existing student support model, which already provides learners with access to TimelyCare’s virtual services, including mental health support, basic needs assistance, and academic resources. By extending Success Coaching to alumni, ACHS is continuing its focus on long-term student outcomes, supporting graduates not only during their education but as they move into and grow within the workforce.Success Coaching through TimelyCare offers structured, one-on-one support designed to help individuals navigate real-world challenges that often impact career progression and overall well-being. Alumni can access guidance in areas such as:-Career planning and transitions-Resume development and job search strategy-Financial wellness and budgeting-Time management and goal setting-Building sustainable routines that support long-term success“Many of our students are working professionals who continue to evolve in their careers long after graduation,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer at ACHS. “This expansion is about staying connected to that journey. Success Coaching gives our alumni practical, ongoing support, whether they’re navigating a career shift, building a business, or simply trying to stay aligned with their goals in a very busy life.”The addition of alumni-focused Success Coaching is part of a broader strategy at ACHS to create a more connected and outcome-driven student experience. In addition to TimelyCare, students and alumni have access to Handshake , a career platform that connects them with employers, job opportunities, and professional networking resources. These tools are supported by internal career advising and a growing network of employer and community partnerships aligned with the integrative health and wellness industry.Together, these services are designed to reduce friction between education and employment, helping learners translate their education into practical career pathways while maintaining a focus on personal well-being.As the wellness workforce continues to evolve, ACHS remains focused on aligning its academic programs and support services with industry needs. The expansion of Success Coaching to alumni reflects that commitment, reinforcing the institution’s role not just as an education provider, but as a long-term partner in student and graduate success.About American College of Healthcare SciencesThe American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, fully online institution focused on advancing evidence-based integrative health and wellness education. ACHS integrates experiential learning with a strong commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, preparing graduates to meet the evolving needs of the global wellness workforce. For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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