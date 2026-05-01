American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Joins DEAC Centennial Celebration in Washington, D.C., Marking 100 Years of Distance Education

ACHS joined the DEAC Centennial Celebration in Washington, D.C., honoring 100 years of distance education and innovation in online learning.

It was an honor to celebrate DEAC’s 100-year commitment to expanding access to quality education and to represent ACHS within this global learning community.” — ACHS Founder, Dorene Petersen

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) celebrated a century of distance education at the Distance Education Accrediting Commission ‘s (DEAC) 100th Annual Conference, held April 19 to 21 in Washington DC. ACHS has held DEAC accreditation for more than two decades and was among the institutions gathered to commemorate the centennial under the theme Freedom to Learn.ACHS Founder Dorene Petersen , President Tracey Abell , and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez attended on behalf of the College. The centennial conference convened DEAC-accredited institutions and applicants alongside accreditation leaders, policy experts, and educators for a program that paired reflection on a hundred years of distance learning with forward-looking conversations about the DEAC and distance education’s next chapter. The Monday evening Centennial Gala, held in honor of DEAC’s hundred-year history, brought the community together to recognize the institutional founders, like ACHS’s Dorene Petersen, volunteers, and educators whose work has shaped the modern distance education landscape.Tiffany Rodriguez and Tracey Abell at the Distance Education Accrediting Commission's (DEAC) 100th Annual ConferencePresident Abell and Dr. Rodriguez also presented on ACHS’s design thinking model for a 90-credit, workforce-validated bachelor’s degree in integrative healthcare and wellness coaching, contributing ACHS’s experience to a growing national conversation about the future of the undergraduate credential.“It was a privilege to be in Washington for this milestone. DEAC has spent a hundred years championing the idea that geography should never determine a learner’s access to quality education, and ACHS is proud that we have been part of this community for more than twenty years. The centennial was a reminder of the important work being done by innovative institutions like ACHS to support learners worldwide, and it highlighted how much possibility lies ahead for institutions committed to this work,” said Dorene Petersen, Founder of ACHS.Centennial programming featured an opening keynote by leadership author Stephen M.R. Covey, a plenary panel on the future of accreditation moderated by DEAC Executive Director Dr. Leah Matthews, and keynotes from Dr. Jen Mott and Dr. C. Edward Watson on what learners will expect of distance education in the decades ahead. Specialized tracks addressed technology, policy and strategy, workforce outcomes, academic excellence, and institutional leadership. The Tuesday Centennial Awards Luncheon recognized newly accredited institutions and outstanding graduates, alumni, and volunteers.As distance education continues to expand access to learners across generations and geographic boundaries, ACHS remains committed to advancing high-quality online education that combines academic rigor, workforce relevance, and student-centered learning. The College’s participation in DEAC’s centennial celebration reflects both its long-standing commitment to accredited distance education and its continued focus on shaping the future of accessible, outcomes-driven learning.About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is a fully online, DEAC-accredited institution headquartered in Portland, Oregon, offering certificates, undergraduate and graduate degrees in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, integrative health and nutrition, and integrative healthcare. ACHS is a Certified B Corporation, operates the Apothecary Shoppe for experiential lab kits, and offers professional microcredentials at learn.achs.edu. Learn more at achs.edu.

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