Student-Led ‘Interact Club’ Gains Momentum at Sanford High School

Students from Sanford High School rang bells outside stores during the holidays, served Thanksgiving dinner to veterans, and read to elementary students—all as part of a brand-new service club making waves in its first year.

The Interact Club launched this fall after student officers attended RYLA, a Rotary-sponsored leadership program for high school students in southern Maine.

“All of the officers went to RYLA, and after that, we all just kind of decided that we wanted to start a club here because all of the other schools that were there had an Interact Club,” said student Alessandra Castro, one of the founding officers.

Castro reached out to the Sanford-Springvale Rotary Club over the summer to establish the connection.

“We just got really inspired by the community over at RYLA, and we wanted to recreate that community,” Castro added.

Since September, the club has wasted no time getting involved. Members rang bells for the Salvation Army during the holiday season, raising more than $500 for the organization. They served Thanksgiving dinner to veterans at the local Elks Lodge in November and ran a lemonade-stand fundraiser. This spring, the group visited St. Thomas School to read to younger students as part of Read Across America week.

“I think it has been really rewarding. We’ve all put a lot of effort into this,” Eliza Allen, another student and officer, said. “We were able to connect a lot of people with a volunteer opportunity that was a good experience.”

The club meets on Tuesday afternoons and Wednesday mornings and has grown to approximately 30 members. Students earn community service hours for participating in group volunteer activities, making Interact Club an appealing option for those looking to give back while meeting graduation requirements.

Future projects include a collaboration with First 10 at Sanford Pride Elementary School and a fundraiser for Helping Mamas, a nonprofit that provides hygiene and self-care products to mothers who cannot afford them. The officers are also connecting with the Interact Club at Marshwood High School to explore additional opportunities. As a first-year club, the group is still finding its footing.

“We’re kind of just making a name for ourselves instead of trying to break out into the community,” Interact Club Advisor Liz White said.

But with enthusiastic leadership and a growing membership, Interact Club is already demonstrating the impact students can have when they work together toward a common goal. The junior officers will hold elections in May to ensure the club continues strong after they graduate next year.

This story was submitted by the Sanford School Department. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.