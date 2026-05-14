Extended Learning Opportunities: Student Success on Display at the Hall of Flags

This story was written by Yarmouth High School senior Vagni Das as part of her Extended Learning Opportunity with the Maine DOE.

The Hall of Flags at the Maine State House was alight with energy on April 30, 2026, as students, educators, and business leaders came together from across the state to celebrate the impact of Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs). From one side of the hall to the other, the space was filled with students presenting their ELOs, professionals sharing their knowledge, and attendees networking with others who are similarly passionate about expanding hands-on, career-connected education in Maine.

Hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Extended Learning Team, the event featured an ELO showcase, where attendees had the opportunity to meet students and ELO coordinators from schools across Maine, as well as state-level career planning partners, such as the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), the Community Coordinators Collaborative (c3), and others. There was also a mock public hearing and tours of the State House available to give students the full experience of the Maine State Capitol.



Since 2022, Maine has made a strong investment in expanding ELOs through dedicated funding, support, and resources. Initial funding through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) helped launch and expand 26 ELO programs in schools statewide. Building on that momentum, the Maine DOE’s ELO 2.0 Expansion Grant program has continued to support both the sustainability of existing programs and the development of new opportunities for students. To date, more than $7.1 million in ELO Expansion Grants has been awarded to support 38 ELO programs serving schools across 13 of Maine’s 16 counties.

The ELO showcase at the Hall of Flags demonstrated how hands-on learning is helping students build real-world skills and connections that go beyond the classroom to help them discover a stronger sense of purpose and vision for their future. Throughout the afternoon, in speeches and interviews, students shared stories of how programs like internships and personal projects have shaped their educational journeys and goals.

Brewer High School senior Haileigh Pinkham shared how her internship at the Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic allowed her to pursue a lifelong passion for animals, while gaining firsthand experience in veterinary medicine.

“Shadowing at the clinic has allowed me to see real procedures, operations, and how emergency situations are handled. Without this opportunity, I may not have otherwise been able to see these things,” Pinkham said. “Something that I really enjoy about my ELO is that I get to step out of the traditional classroom setting and still continue to learn but about something I’m genuinely passionate about.”

Similarly, Brunswick High School senior Jansen Weaver spoke about how ELOs changed the trajectory of his future and guided him toward his path in finance.

“A year ago, if you had asked me what my future looked like, I don’t know if I would have had a clear answer,” Weaver said. “Today, I stand before you with a clear path in finance and a professional foundation to pursue it.”

Weaver explained that the experience gave him confidence and practical skills that are preparing him for college and a future career in ways a classroom alone could not.

“These are skills you simply cannot develop from a textbook alone,” Weaver said.

While students remained at the heart of the ELO showcase, the work that they do would not be possible without the educators and coordinators standing beside them. Brewer High School ELO Coordinator Kevin Napolillo explained the value of these programs in a speech at the event.

“It’s not about being in the vet clinic,” Napolillo said while introducing Pinkham. “It’s about talking to actual veterinarians. It’s about being able to pick the brains of people who are in the industry.”

Napolillo added that students gain something far more valuable than information alone: perspective. Through conversations with professionals, students learn the realities of careers and their broader impact.

By giving students the opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals, ELO programs are helping young people develop practical skills while also building a collaborative network throughout the state. The partnerships created through ELOs strengthen relationships between schools and local businesses, encouraging a more community-centered approach to education, in which learning becomes tied directly to real-world opportunities and Maine’s ever-evolving workforce.

Noble Middle and High School School ELO student Anna and Yarmouth ELO student Vagni interviewed event participants.

By the end of the event, it was clear that students’ ELO experiences are some of the most impactful learning experiences happening—not only within a school building but out in the world that students are preparing to enter. A highlight of the event was the launch of “Career-connected Learning: Maine’s Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Profiles of Success”, a publication that features a variety of ELO students and different sectors throughout Maine. It was a collaborative effort of the Maine DOE, DECD’s Maine Career Exploration program, and the Data Innovation Project at the Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine.

For more information about ELOs, please visit the Maine DOE website or contact Maine DOE Extended Learning Coordinator Lana Sawyer at lana.sawyer@maine.gov.