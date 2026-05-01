OPRD public comment and hearing on proposed County Opportunity Grant Program rules

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comment and will hold a hearing on proposed updates to the County Opportunity Grant Program rules.

The grant program provides financial assistance to counties for the acquisition, development, rehabilitation and planning of county park and recreation areas that provide camping facilities. The proposed rule updates are intended to reflect modern program practices, improve administrative clarity and ensure consistency with related state and federal grant programs.

Proposed changes include updating definitions, formalizing administrative processes, clarifying grant application requirements and scoring criteria, and increasing administrative flexibility. The proposal also includes adding an emergency procedure rule and a conversion rule to establish long-term stewardship requirements that align the grant program with other OPRD grant programs.

OPRD developed the proposed rules with input from a Rule Advisory Committee made up of local government representatives and other stakeholders. The committee reviewed draft rules and provided feedback that shaped the proposal now open for public comment.

How to submit comments

Public comments on the proposed rule changes will be accepted from May 1, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. through May 31, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. You can submit written comments on the rulemaking web page, by email to public.comment@oprd.oregon.gov or by mail to:

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Attn: Robert Ellison

725 Summer St. NE, Suite C

Salem, OR 97301

OPRD will hold a virtual public hearing on May 19, 2026 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. to allow members of the public to provide testimony. Join the hearing via Zoom.

What’s next

Once the public comment period closes, OPRD staff will review all comments, revise the draft rules as appropriate, and present a final proposal to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for consideration.

For more information, visit the County Opportunity Grant Program rulemaking web page.