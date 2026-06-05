State, Federal and Local Leaders Have Concluded a Senior Leadership Seminar on Cascadia Preparedness

Portland, Ore. — Leadership from the U.S. Navy, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), the Governor’s Office, the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM), and the Port of Portland attended the 2026 Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA) Senior Leadership Seminar yesterday, June 4, held at Portland International Airport (PDX).

The seminar brought together senior leaders and planners from local, state, federal, tribal, and military agencies to strengthen coordination and preparedness for a Cascadia Subduction Zone event—one of the Pacific Northwest’s most significant natural disaster risks.

Hosted by the Port of Portland with virtual participation available, the half‑day program featured senior‑level discussions, scenario‑based planning, and insights into federal and military support capabilities during catastrophic incidents. An optional afternoon networking session further supported collaboration across jurisdictions.

“Preparedness is at the core of our airport operations, including a new PDX that was built to withstand the Big One,” said Port of Portland Chief Aviation Officer Dan Pippenger. “Workshops like this boost our resilience through strengthened collaboration and communication. This is essential for the region’s preparedness partners to respond quickly as a team, save lives, and keep people and critical supplies flowing when disaster strikes.”

Participants engaged in focused conversations on current response plans, interagency coordination challenges, and opportunities to enhance alignment across emergency management systems. The seminar reinforced the critical role that DSCA support plays in large‑scale disaster response and emphasized the importance of integrated planning before a crisis occurs.

“Preparing for a Cascadia event requires strong partnerships and a shared understanding of how we will work together in the most challenging conditions,” said Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “This seminar brought together the leadership necessary to ensure we are coordinated, informed and ready to respond.”

Leaders from the Navy, ODHS OREM, and the Port of Portland echoed the importance of cross‑agency collaboration, emphasizing that unified planning is essential to protecting communities and accelerating recovery following a major seismic event.

ODHS OREM director Ed Flick added that “sea-based response is the standard in the IndoPacific region. As a pacific state, the sea services will play a key role in response to a CSZ earthquake and tsunami response in Oregon.”

The DSCA Senior Leadership Seminar series, launched in 2010, continues to provide a vital platform for enhancing regional readiness in high‑risk areas such as the Pacific Northwest. Insights from this year’s session will inform ongoing planning efforts and strengthen the partnerships that support Oregon’s resilience.

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