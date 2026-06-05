Eligible families receive Summer EBT food benefits starting June 5

Oregon Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer EBT) will be issued to families who are automatically eligible beginning today, June 5, 2026.



Summer EBT is a food benefits program that helps address hunger in Oregon when children are on summer break and don’t have easy access to healthy meals at school.

Families should check their EBT card balance at ebtedge.com to confirm receipt. Summer EBT provides $120 for each eligible child to buy food.

This is the third year of Oregon’s Summer EBT program, which is administered by the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Oregon Department of Education (ODE). The program expects to serve about 360,000 children this year.

Families who didn’t automatically get Summer EBT on June 5, 2026, should check program requirements before applying. Families can check requirements at sebt.oregon.gov or by contacting the Summer EBT Call Center at 833-673-7328. The Call Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., PDT. Apply online in English and Spanish or with a paper application in multiple languages at sebt.oregon.gov.

“Access to nutritious food is essential to children’s health, well-being, and learning,” Oregon Department of Education Director Dr. Charlene Williams said. “Summer EBT provides important support to families during the summer months, and we encourage eligible families to take advantage of this resource.”

Summer EBT is an evidence-based program proven to reduce child hunger and support healthier diets. With this help, families will be able to spend more than $43 million in their local grocery stores, farmers markets and other places.

“We know summer can be especially hard for families who are already struggling to keep food on the table,” said ODHS Director Liesl Wendt. “When school is out, many children lose access to regular school meals, and no child should have to worry about being hungry. Summer EBT helps families buy healthy food and gives kids the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and enjoy their summer. Our goal is to make sure every eligible child in Oregon can access this support.”

Who is eligible for Summer EBT food benefits?

Families can find details about Summer EBT at sebt.oregon.gov.

Families will get benefits automatically on their Oregon EBT card if they have children between the ages of 6-18 and have received one of the following at any time during the 2025-26 school year:



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) cash assistance

Medicaid, if household income is below 185 percent of the federal poverty level

Foster care services

Families also may automatically receive benefits if they have children who:

Were determined by their school to have a status as migrant, houseless or runaway.

Took part in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

Attended a Head Start program that was part of the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

Families may need to apply if:

Their household meets income requirements for free or reduced-price school meals.

Their child attends a school that was part of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or School Breakfast Program (SBP).

Important Summer EBT dates:

June 5, 2026 – The online application opens and applications begin processing.

Sept. 1, 2026 – Application deadline.

Sept. 25, 2026 – The Summer EBT call center closes.

Children cannot receive 2026 Summer EBT benefits in multiple states. The program invites families to apply if they have children living in Oregon during the 2025-26 school year. Summer EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test and are available to children regardless of immigration status.

Additional resources: