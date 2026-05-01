Truck Accident Attorneys Warn Proposed ELD Exemption Could Increase Fatal Crashes

Jordan M. Jones, Truck Accident Lawyer Truck Accident Attorney Diana Diskin

Attorneys urge regulators to reject an ELD exemption, warning it could increase fatigue-related truck crashes and weaken roadway safety.

ELD's have helped reduce fatigue-related crashes and saved lives. Rolling back these requirements would undermine years of progress and make it harder to identify dangerous driving behavior.” — Jordan M. Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers has submitted formal opposition to a federal proposal that would allow certain commercial truck drivers to opt out of electronic logging device (ELD) requirements.

Jordan M. Jones and Diana Diskin, attorneys with the firm, filed a public comment with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) urging regulators to deny the exemption request. The submission was made via the Federal Register, Docket Number FMCSA-2025-1282.

Jones and Diskin represent victims in high-stakes commercial truck accident litigation and have firsthand experience investigating fatigue-related crashes.

The proposal, submitted by the Federation of Professional Truckers (FOPT), would allow drivers to revert to paper logbooks instead of using ELDs to track hours of service.

Why This Matters for Public Safety

Electronic logging devices were mandated by Congress to reduce driver fatigue and improve compliance with hours-of-service regulations.

According to the firm’s submission, fatigue has been identified as a contributing factor in approximately 13% of large truck crashes, and tens of thousands of deaths have been linked to fatigued driving over time.

Jordan M. Jones and Diana Diskin argue that ELDs have significantly improved roadway safety by reducing hours-of-service violations and increasing accountability.

Attorneys Warn Exemption Could Reverse Safety Progress

“Electronic logging devices have helped reduce fatigue-related crashes and saved lives,” said Jones. “Rolling back these requirements would undermine years of progress and make it harder to identify dangerous driving behavior.”

Diskin added, “In serious truck accident cases, ELD data is often critical evidence. It allows us to determine whether a driver exceeded legal limits or attempted to conceal violations. Without it, accountability becomes much more difficult.”

A Return to Paper Logs Raises Concerns

Before ELD implementation, compliance with hours-of-service rules relied heavily on paper logbooks, systems widely criticized for inaccuracies and falsification.

The firm’s submission highlights that paper logs:

• Are easier to manipulate

• Complicate enforcement efforts

• Reduce transparency in crash investigations

The attorneys argue that allowing widespread exemptions would effectively reverse the intent of federal law, which established a uniform safety standard across the trucking industry.

Real-World Experience Driving Advocacy

Jordan M. Jones and Diana Diskin have collectively handled hundreds of serious truck accident cases across the United States.

Through this work, they routinely investigate hours-of-service violations, analyze driver fatigue, and rely on driver log data as critical evidence in commercial truck crash litigation.

Their direct experience with catastrophic crashes, including those caused by fatigued driving, strongly informs their position that weakening ELD requirements would increase risk for motorists nationwide.

Call for Regulatory Action

Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers is urging the FMCSA to deny the exemption and maintain the existing ELD mandate.

“Safety must come first,” said Jones. “The data, the law, and real-world experience all lead to one conclusion: ELDs save lives.”

The FMCSA is currently reviewing public comments and is expected to issue a decision in the coming months, a decision that could have nationwide safety implications for motorists and commercial trucking operations.

About Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers

Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers is a California-based law firm focused exclusively on representing victims of commercial truck accidents.

The firm handles serious injury and wrongful death cases involving:

• Semi-truck and tractor-trailer crashes

• Commercial vehicle collisions

• Catastrophic injury and fatal accident claims

Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers advocates for safer roads and holds trucking companies accountable for negligence.

To learn more about attorneys Jordan M. Jones and Diana Diskin visit:

https://www.trucklawyers.com/attorneys

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