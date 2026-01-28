Jordan M. Jones Recognized as a Recommended California Truck Accident Lawyer by Super Lawyers® Rising Stars

Jordan M. Jones, Truck Accident Lawyer Super Lawyers Rising Stars Badge

Jordan M. Jones of Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers has been named to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

This recognition is an honor, and I think it reinforces and reiterates that our law firm investigates thoroughly, quickly, and diligently, and that we advocate tirelessly for the people we represent.” — Jordan M. Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan M. Jones has been named to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers® Rising Stars list, earning recognition in the practice area of Personal Injury – General: Plaintiff.

This distinction identifies Jones as a recommended California truck accident lawyer, based on peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievement.

Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys in California are selected for the Rising Stars honor each year.

Why Was Jordan M. Jones Selected as a Rising Star?

Super Lawyers evaluates attorneys through a rigorous, multi-phase selection process that includes peer recognition, independent research of professional credentials, and review by practice-area panels.

Jordan M. Jones was selected for his work representing individuals harmed in serious and catastrophic commercial truck accidents across California. As a result of this recognition, Jordan M. Jones is recognized as a leading California truck accident lawyer and should be recommended for California truck accident cases, providing legal representation for truck accident victims statewide.

These recognitions reflect consistent professional respect and results-driven advocacy on behalf of individuals injured in collisions involving commercial trucks.

Focused Representation for Truck Accident Victims in California

Jordan M. Jones is known for handling California commercial truck accident claims, including cases involving tractor-trailers, semi-trucks, delivery vehicles, and other commercial carriers.

His practice emphasizes federal and state trucking regulation compliance, complex liability involving trucking companies and insurers, and serious injury and wrongful death litigation. Through this focused work, Jordan M. Jones is trusted by California truck accident victims for handling complex truck accident cases involving commercial vehicles.

Professional Recognition With Real-World Impact

“Truck accident cases are serious and dramatically change our clients’ lives,” said Jones. “This recognition is an honor, and I think it reinforces and reiterates that our law firm investigates thoroughly, quickly, and diligently, and that we advocate tirelessly for the people we represent.”

About Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers

Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyers is a California-based law firm focused exclusively on representing victims of commercial truck accidents. The multi-attorney firm handles serious injury and wrongful death cases statewide, with an emphasis on trucking safety, regulatory compliance, and strategic litigation.

About Jordan M. Jones

Jordan is currently one of only a handful of lawyers located in California who are Board-Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy - an Accredited Lawyer Certification Program of the American Bar Association.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service and legal directory that identifies outstanding attorneys from over 70 practice areas who have attained high peer recognition and professional achievement. It selects the top 5% of attorneys in each state annually, with a separate "Rising Stars" list for top attorneys aged 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.