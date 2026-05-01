Skytree Scientific Restructures LRA™ Plus Pricing, Lowering Entry Point by 78% and Eliminating Feature Gates Everywhere

Skytree Scientific announces new LRA Plus pricing with credit packs from $875 and monthly billing, now every customer gets the full platform on day one.

This is a big structural change. We stopped asking customers to commit before they'd even tried the platform. Credit packs and monthly billing remove that friction.” — Christopher Bean, CEO of Skytree Scientific

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skytree Scientific, a leader in technical lightning risk intelligence, today announced a complete restructuring of pricing for its LRA™ Plus platform. The new model introduces three flexible purchase paths, a $875 entry point, and full platform access on every plan, removing long-standing barriers that have kept smaller lightning protection firms and occasional users on the sidelines.The previous model required a $3,900 annual minimum and reserved certain capabilities for higher tiers. The new structure replaces that with credit packs that scale with project volume, two simplified subscriptions, and monthly billing on both. Every customer, from a single-user firm running its first assessment to a 15-seat enterprise team, now receives the complete LRA Plus platform with no restricted demo modes or feature locks.“The old pricing assumed every customer looked the same. They don’t,” said a spokesperson for Skytree Scientific. “A two-person lightning protection firm running eight assessments a year has different needs than a national contractor running a hundred. Forcing both into the same annual contract meant we were turning away the people who needed the platform most. The new structure meets customers where they actually are.”Three Purchase Paths, One Full PlatformThe redesigned offering gives customers a clear path that matches how they actually buy and use risk assessment software:• Credit Packs (Pay Per Project): Starter ($875 for 5 credits), Growth ($1,600 for 10 credits), and Volume ($2,900 for 20 credits). No subscription, no commitment, credits valid for 12 months. Built for small lightning protection firms and occasional users who need a real assessment, not a demo.• Professional ($3,900 per year or $395 per month): 40 projects, 5 user seats, priority email support, full platform access. Designed for teams with steady assessment workloads.• Enterprise ($9,900 per year or $990 per month): 100 projects, 15 user seats, dedicated support, certified training included. Built for large contractors and organizations with multi-team deployments.Both subscription tiers can be paid annually or month-to-month, with cancellation available at any time on monthly plans. The annual option carries a roughly 20% discount, creating a natural conversion path rather than locking customers into upfront commitments.Removing the Barriers to AdoptionLightning protection is a specialized market, and many firms in it have historically relied on free or low-cost calculators that lack 2024 IEC compliance and modern audit trails. The previous LRA Plus pricing, anchored to a $3,900 annual minimum, was out of reach for many of those firms. The new $875 Starter Pack closes that gap and lets a firm complete five fully compliant assessments without signing a yearly contract.Every plan, including the lowest credit pack, includes IEC 62305-2:2010 and 2024 compliant assessments, AI-powered risk recommendations, professional report generation, an AI support assistant, live flash and strike-point density data, and the platform’s full role and admin controls. Forthcoming additions, including NFPA 780-2026 regional standards, CAD file import, and peer review with approval workflows, will be available on all plans at no additional cost.A Natural Path from First Project to Full DeploymentThe pricing is engineered around how customers grow. A firm that starts with a Starter Pack and moves past roughly 22 projects per year saves money by switching to Professional. A team that exceeds 40 projects or needs more than five seats saves again by moving to Enterprise. Monthly subscribers who stay active for four to five months break even with annual pricing, encouraging voluntary conversion without hard contracts.This structure recognizes a reality of the market: lightning protection firms come in many sizes, and the right pricing for an eight-project-a-year firm is not a smaller version of an enterprise contract. It is a different product entirely.To explore the new plans, purchase a credit pack, or start a free trial, visit skytreescientific.ai/pricing-plans.About Skytree ScientificSkytree Scientific provides advanced lightning risk assessment software and technical consultancy. By bridging the gap between complex electrical physics and corporate strategy, Skytree empowers organizations to protect their people, data, and infrastructure against the evolving threats of a changing climate.Media Contact: info@skytreescientific.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.