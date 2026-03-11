Skytree LRA Plus Now Supports IEC 62305-2:2024 Lightning Risk Standard

Skytree Scientific announces LRA Plus platform now supports IEC 62305-2:2024, now lightning risk assessments use updated strike density models and risk metrics.

The 2024 revision to IEC 62305-2 changes the math behind lightning risk. We’re very excited to give engineers a platform that helps them apply the new standard with confidence.” — Christopher Bean, CEO of Skytree Scientific

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skytree Scientific, a leader in technical lightning risk intelligence, today announced the official launch of its 2024 IEC 62305-2 Compliant LRA Plus Platform . The launch marks a critical pivot for the industry as it transitions from 2010-era standards to a more rigorous, physics-based approach to lightning risk management.For over 14 years, global infrastructure has been assessed using the IEC 62305-2:2010 standard. However, recent advancements in atmospheric science have revealed that traditional models systematically undercount lightning threats. The 2024 revision introduces Strike Ground Density (Nsg), a metric that accounts for multiple ground contact points per flash, which effectively doubles the calculated strike frequency for most facilities.The updated standard represents a meaningful step forward in how lightning risk is evaluated and managed within modern enterprise risk frameworks. Skytree’s LRA Plus platform was developed to help organizations apply the new methodology accurately, enabling engineers, compliance teams, and executives to better protect critical systems and long-term operational continuity.Native 2024 Compliance vs. Legacy AdaptationsUnlike many market competitors who have attempted to "patch" legacy offline tools or force users into restrictive subscription ecosystems, Skytree’s platform is a native, clean-sheet implementation of the IEC 62305-2:2024 standard . Key features of the new platform include:- Live Intelligence & Nsg Precision: Integration of live API coordinates to calculate real-world strike-point density, replacing outdated static maps.- Infinite Scalability: A built-in graphic editor capable of modelling complex architectural geometries and an unlimited number of structures within a single project.- Executive-Ready Reporting: Beyond technical data sheets, the platform generates reports designed for insurance underwriters and C-suite stakeholders to validate "Due Diligence" during risk transfer and compliance discussions.- Focus on System Uptime: Introduction of the new Frequency of Damage (F) metric, which quantifies the risk of internal system failure and data loss, targeting 99.9% operational availability.Addressing the "Class Jump"The 2024 standard’s updated math means that many structures previously compliant with Class III or IV protection may now require Class I or II - the highest levels of lightning protection. Skytree Scientific is currently offering 2024 Compliance Gap Analyses to help organizations identify these unrecognized liabilities before they impact insurance coverage, regulatory compliance, or operational safety.For more information about the 2024 IEC transition or to request a Gap Analysis, visit www.skytreescientific.ai About Skytree ScientificSkytree Scientific develops advanced lightning risk intelligence software that helps organizations understand and mitigate lightning-related threats to critical infrastructure. The company’s LRA Plus platform enables engineers, insurers, and infrastructure operators to perform lightning risk assessments aligned with international standards such as IEC 62305. By combining atmospheric science, geospatial data, and modern engineering workflows, Skytree helps organizations protect their people, systems, and assets while supporting resilient infrastructure in a changing climate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.