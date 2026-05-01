BRIDGE Update: May 1, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) and project partners will now be holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 6, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

Data Migration/Validation Sessions: Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and Regional Education Agencies (REAs) will be available on a weekly basis to assist districts with specific data questions & support. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 6, 9–10 a.m. CDT.

ND K12 Identity / Authentication

NDDPI, in conjunction with North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT), EduTech, and district stakeholders, has created guidance to help manage the security of key K–12 education systems. This guidance has been shared with district leaders and technology coordinators. It explains the recommended identity and authentication methods for accessing the Infinite Campus Student Information System and other state-hosted tools such as SLDS, Ed Portal, and eTranscripts. It also outlines what responsibilities districts have within Infinite Campus and what support and services they can expect from the State.

If you haven’t yet received a notification to access this information, or if you have any questions regarding this guidance, please contact the BRIDGE team at bridge@nd.gov.

K-12 Solutions Demo Info

A group of Technology Leaders from the larger districts have coordinated a session on Wednesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. CDT, to demonstrate some add-on custom solutions for Infinite Campus that can assist districts with some key operational processes. These add-on solutions are developed and offered by K–12 Solutions, a third-party technical customization partner of Infinite Campus, at additional cost (they are not included in North Dakota’s licensing for Infinite Campus). Here are the planned topics of interest, and approximate schedule (all times are CDT):

Title VI (Indigenous Ed) 10–10:15 a.m.

10–10:15 a.m. Sub Teacher Update 10:15–10:30 a.m.

10:15–10:30 a.m. 504 Module 10:30–10:45 a.m.

10:30–10:45 a.m. BTAM 10:45–11:15 a.m.

10:45–11:15 a.m. CheckMate 11:15–11:30 a.m.

11:15–11:30 a.m. MTSS 11:30–11:45 a.m.

11:30–11:45 a.m. SpotLight 11:45–12 p.m.

11:45–12 p.m. SWARM 12:00–12:15 p.m.

12:00–12:15 p.m. Student Search 12:15–12:30 p.m.

12:15–12:30 p.m. Transportation Change Request 12:30–12:45 p.m.

If you would like to attend the demonstration, and learn more about these solutions and the operational processes they support, the Teams Meeting information for the demo is located here:

Thank you to the team at Bismarck Public Schools for arranging this discussion!

Ed Portal Solutions Update

North Dakota’s Ed Portal is a statewide portal jointly managed by NDDPI and NDIT. This portal provides a variety of user groups access to non-SIS solutions such as eTranscripts, Choice Ready, College Application, RUReady, BND Dual Credit Assistance Application, Scholarship Application, etc.

Below are updates on a few of the solutions accessible via the Ed Portal, including information about what will be remaining the same in the immediate term vs. what will look a little different with the transition to Infinite Campus SIS.

eTranscripts

The existing Ed Portal-eTranscript solution and its current capabilities will remain available through, and including, June 2026. In addition, historical student transcript information can still be accessed via the legacy solution beyond June 2026.

Starting with the 2026–27 K12 academic year, and moving forward, Infinite Campus SIS will be the system used to generate new student High School transcripts. Prior to beginning of the 2026-27 K12 academic year, NDDPI will provide instructions for districts to appropriately configure transcript layout/formatting in their local Infinite Campus instance.

NDDPI is currently working closely with NDIT and North Dakota University System (NDUS) technical contacts to ensure student transcripts (PDFs) and raw transcript-related data remain accessible to Higher-Ed institutions in a similar fashion to today. More details on how the transcript request/distribution process may change for both K12 schools and Higher-Ed institutions will be made available when possible.

Choice Ready

NDDPI expects the Choice Ready state reporting solution to remain accessible and functional for K12 staff via the Ed Portal. This includes the ability to bulk import Choice Ready-related data from local solutions that districts may be using. In the short-term, districts entering student data into the Choice Ready solution may experience fewer “blue cloud” fields which are currently auto-populated from other systems/locations. NDDPI and NDIT continue to work closely to limit the amount of manual data entry needed. More information on this will be shared when available.

NDDPI is also exploring options to make Choice Ready tracking at the local level as easy, and as standardized, as possible. That said, in the immediate term, districts are still responsible for owning and maintaining any localized solutions they’ve developed or adopted to manage Choice Ready data. This includes working with your Infinite Campus implementation team on any necessary interfaces with those solutions.

BND Dual Credit Application

No change. The BND Dual Credit Application will remain accessible via the Ed Portal for students to complete and submit to the Bank of North Dakota.

ND Scholarship Application

The North Dakota Academic Scholarship Application will no longer be accessible through the Ed Portal, after June 30, 2026. however, this application will remain available at this link for all students to complete and submit to NDDPI. There are currently two different applications in use. The decision to remove the application from the Ed Portal was made to simplify the process and provide a single data entry point for this process. We will continue to review options to make this link easily accessible by all students.

NDDPI is still evaluating the North Dakota Scholarship Progress Monitoring tool, and whether or not that will remain accessible and functional within the Ed Portal. More information will be shared when available.

RUReady

NDDPI expects the RUReady application to be accessible via the Ed Portal interface just like today. That said, we are also reviewing options to link directly to RUReady from a student record in Infinite Campus. Either way, RUReady will still accept SIS authentication and prevent the user from having to log in separately.

Smart with My Money

NDDPI expects the Smart with My Money application to be accessible via the Ed Portal interface just like today. That said, we are also reviewing options to link directly to Smart with My Money from a student record in Infinite Campus. Either way, Smart with My Money will still accept SIS authentication and prevent the user from having to log in separately.

Infinite Campus Training

Infinite Campus uses the Infinite Classroom™ training approach, a dynamic, multi‑method model designed to support meaningful, practical learning.

During implementation, this approach comes to life through a Learn, Apply, Refine progression:

Learn independently through self‑paced, on‑demand video training.

independently through self‑paced, on‑demand video training. Apply knowledge in interactive, live workshops led by Infinite Campus Training Specialists.

knowledge in interactive, live workshops led by Infinite Campus Training Specialists. Refine skills during district‑specific Office Hours, featuring open Q&A and strategic coaching with your assigned Training Specialist.

This approach aligns with the proven “I do, we do, you do” learning model, ensuring participants build confidence and mastery at every stage.

Be sure to view the self‑paced on‑demand videos and register for your topic‑based workshops. If you have specific questions, bring them to your Refinement Session so your Infinite Campus Training Specialist can address them directly.

Infinite Campus Support

Infinite Campus offers robust support options to help districts get the most value from their system. Through the Infinite Campus Support Site, staff have access to self‑paced training materials, detailed knowledgebase articles, release notes, and step‑by‑step guides covering core functionality and new features.

District users can also submit service tickets, track support requests, and stay informed on upcoming changes, all in one place.

Districts will learn about the Support Process as postproduction activities complete. If you're curious now, visit: Support - Infinite Campus

FAQs

Q: Will “Inactive” schools currently in PowerSchool be migrated to Infinite Campus?

A: Yes, to ensure all appropriate student records & data are migrated to Infinite Campus, all schools currently in PowerSchool (even if schools are inactive) will be migrated. This includes virtual academies that were set up as a “school” in PowerSchool. NDDPI staff will change the necessary schools' "Operational Status" to ‘closed’ from the Infinite Campus-State Edition post-migration. The “Operational Status” field is not editable via the IC-District Edition.