50 Outstanding Educators named 2026 North Dakota County Teachers of the Year!

• Adams: Jennifer Fordahl, Hettinger Public School • Barnes: Nicole Powers, Jefferson Elementary (Valley City) • Benson: JoLynn Hill, Maddock Public School • Bottineau: Chelsea Blada, Westhope Public School • Bowman: Tyneal Burke, Bowman County Public School • Burke: Jennifer Nelson, Bowbells Public School • Burleigh: Amber Pasillas, Grimsrud Elementary (Bismarck) • Cass: James Urlacher, Discovery Middle School (Fargo) • Cavalier: Emily Braunberger, Langdon Area Schools • Dickey: Cary Wertz, Southeast Region Career & Technology Center • Divide: Tessa Rindel, Divide County Elementary • Dunn: Holly Schmidt, Killdeer Public School • Eddy: Craig Demester, New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School • Emmons: Diana Christensen, HMB Public School • Golden Valley: Mary Zachmann, Lincoln Elementary (Beach) • Grand Forks: Hailey Joyce, Discovery Elementary (Grand Forks) • Grant: Kyla Zenker, Roosevelt Public School (Carson) • Griggs: Carlin Odstrcil, Midkota Public School • Hettinger: Allie Hintz, Mott-Regent Public School • Kidder: Serena Schmidt, Kidder County Schools • LaMoure: Shelby Beethe, Edgeley Public School • Logan: Brian Schneider, Napoleon Public School • McHenry: Christine Fannik, Velva Public School • McIntosh: Wendy Bichler, Ashley Public School • McKenzie: Else-Marie Westman, Watford City Middle School • McLean: Dustin Moe, Washburn Public School • Mercer: Beverly Frank, Beulah Middle School • Morton: John Gieser, Mandan High School • Mountrail: Marisa Bueno, Parshall Public School • Nelson: Benjamin Scallon, Lakota High School • Oliver: Shanna Meier, Center-Stanton Public School • Pembina: Jeffrey Moe, North Border School District • Pierce: Ashleigh Blikre, Ely Elementary School • Ramsey: Jerad Lehmann, Devils Lake High School • Ransom: Kevin Bratland, Enderlin Area Schools • Renville: Kaylee Olafson, Glenburn Public School • Richland: Addie Overland, Richland School District • Rolette: Jodi Hudson, Mt. Pleasant School District (Rolla) • Sargent: Benjamin Ponzer, Sargent Central Public School • Sheridan: Trista Senske, McClusky-Goodrich Public School • Sioux: Ian Fisher, Solen Public School • Stark: Jennifer Nokes, Roosevelt Elementary (Dickinson) • Steele: Sidney Kenfield, Finley-Sharon Public School • Stutsman: Teresa Olson, James Valley CTC • Towner: Andria Juarez, North Star Public School • Traill: Jessica Ogburn, May-Port CG High School • Walsh: Eda Arabis, Park River Area Schools • Ward: Lynn Whitesell, Central Middle School (Minot) • Wells: Brooke Heil, Harvey Elementary-BM Hanson • Williams: Lexie Brunsvold, Trenton Public School

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